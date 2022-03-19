Game Notes: vs Kansas City

March 19, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







GAME #59 vs Kansas City

3/19/22 | The Monument Ice Arena | 7:05 P.M.

Watch | Listen

LAST TIME OUT: Logan Nelson had a goal and two assists and the Rush never trailed as they went on to beat the Kansas City Mavericks, 5-4, Friday night at The Monument Ice Arena. Alec Butcher and Zach Court each recorded two assists in the Rapid City win.

THE RUSH ARE ROLLIN': Rapid City has matched its season-high by recording points in five consecutive games. The Rush are 4-0-0-1 in their last five games and also have points in ten of their last 11, going 8-1-0-2 during that stretch.

REACHING NEW HEIGHTS: Logan Nelson had a goal and two assists on Friday night, the sixth time this season he has recorded three points in a game. Nelson now has 52 points on 19 goals and 33 assists, the first time in his professional career he has crossed the 50-point plateau. His 19 goals represent a career-high and 33 assists an ECHL career-high. Nelson recorded 36 assists in the 2020-21 season when he skated in the SPHL with the Birmingham Bulls.

RAPID CITY SUITS HIM: Ryan Zuhlsdorf has been red-hot since joining the Rush in a trade from the Indy Fuel. He has a goal and nine assists in 10 games for Rapid City along with a +8 plus/minus rating. Zuhlsdorf is on a seven-game point streak, during which he has a goal and eight assists. For Indy this season, he had a goal, three assists and was -1 in 29 games played.

WORKING FROM AHEAD: The Rush struck first on Friday night and never trailed en route to the 5-4 win over Kansas City. Scoring the game's first goal has been key to Rapid City's success this season; the Rush are 19-4-2-3 when they open the scoring and 11-16-2-1 when their opponents score first. When the Rush lead after one period, they are 16-2-2-1 and when they lead after two they are an astonishing, 21-1-1-1.

KELLEY TO THE AHL: Rush goaltender Dillon Kelley was called up by the AHL Henderson Silver Knights on Friday. Kelley is 9-0-0-0 in 11 games this season with a 2.52 GAA and .922 save percentage. This is his first career AHL appearance.

ODDS AND ENDS: Rush defenseman Elijah Vilio had an assist and was +2 in his Rapid City debut on Friday night...the Rush had 42 shots on goal on Friday and now have over 40 shots on goal in three of their past four games...in seven games this season against Kansas City, Logan Nelson has four goals and nine assists...the Rush will wear specialty jerseys for Military Appreciation Night on Saturday night. They are 3-2-0-0 when wearing specialty jerseys this season.

UP NEXT: The Rush finish out their three-in-three weekend with the Mavericks on Sunday afternoon. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. at The Monument Ice Arena.

