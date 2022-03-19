Blades Sweep Solar Bears with 3-2 Win

ESTERO, Fla. - The Everblades (34-17-5-4) concluded their three-game week at Hertz Arena, taking five of six possible points in the standings after holding off the Solar Bears (29-27-4-0) with a 3-2 final score on Saturday night.

Right as Orlando killed their first penalty of the night, Tristin Langan jumped on a loose puck and scored on the breakaway for the first Solar Bears goal of the series at 13:06 of the first period. At 19:10, Nathan Perkovich answered on the Everblades' behalf by ripping a slapshot past goaltender Brad Barone from the right circle to tie the game 1-1. Levko Koper's assist on the play was the 100th helper in his professional career. The first period proved to be a defensive one which saw just four Everblades shots compared to Orlando's five.

For the second consecutive game, John McCarron scored the middle period's only goal in the final minute. With 21 seconds remaining, the captain wound up from the midpoint and hit the net for his 150th all-time regular season mark. The tally placed Florida in front 2-1 before entering the third period.

Hunter Fejes of the Solar Bears made it an even game 5:56 into the final period, but Dylan Vander Esch regained the Blades advantage 11 seconds later at 3-2. Koper skated down the near wall and placed a perfect centering pass to Vander Esch at the crease for his 13th goal of the season. Despite a last-minute push, Everblades netminder Cam Johnson kept Orlando quiet and shut the door for his ninth win between the pipes.

