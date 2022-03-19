Iowa Earns Important Standings Point in OTL at Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo, MI - Kaid Oliver tied the game at four with 2:19 to go, ensuring the Iowa Heartlanders earned an important standings point at the Kalamazoo Wings in a 5-4 overtime loss Saturday at Wings Event Center. Kyle Blaney scored with 31 seconds remaining in the extra session. Iowa and Kalamazoo each have 60 points, which is tied for fifth in the Central Division.

On the tying goal, Connor Russell tossed from neutral ice to net front. Kalamazoo batted it down, but it sat free at the left door step and Oliver slammed it in for his 11th of the season.

Luke Nogard scored first at 3:28 of the first, but Kalamazoo scored the next three to take a 3-1 advantage into first intermission. Bryce Misley set up the Nogard goal, lowering his shoulder at the right post and backhanding it to the slot for an open Nogard.

The second period was much better for Iowa; they scored twice to even the game at three. At :41 of the second, Jake Smith drove net front and found day light, shoving the puck in for his 21st of the season, assisted by Zach White. With Iowa down one, Kris Bennett redirected the puck from the left post and it found a home at the top right corner of the net. Bennett has goals in four straight and a league-best 29 strikes this campaign.

Logan Lambdin scored a short-handed strike at 2:59 of the third to give Kalamazoo a 4-3 lead.

Trevor Gorsuch made 31 saves against Iowa and improved to 5-1-0 in the season series. Hunter Jones blocked 37 in defeat.

