Road Trip Ends for Solar Bears with 3-2 Loss to Everblades

ESTERO, Fla. - Tristin Langan scored his 54th career ECHL goal with the Orlando Solar Bears (29-27-4-0) to become the team's career goal-scoring leader, but Dylan Vander Esch broke a 2-2 tie in the third period for the Florida Everblades (34-17-5-4) to deal Orlando its fifth consecutive loss in a 3-2 decision on Saturday night at Hertz Arena.

Langan netted his history-making goal midway through the first period as the Solar Bears had completed killing a penalty, as he poked the puck out of the defensive zone to himself for a breakaway and beat Cam Johnson with a shot from the hash-marks. The goal pushed him past Joe Perry (2016-18) for sole possession of the club goal-scoring mark.

After Florida took a 2-1 lead into the second intermission, Hunter Fejes tied the game when he batted a loose puck through the slot past Johsnon, but Vander Esch scored on the ensuing shift to put the Everblades ahead for good.

BOX SCORE

1st Period

ORL Goal: Tristin Langan (13) at 13:06.

FLA Goal: Nathan Perkovich (14) at 19:10. Assisted by Levko Koper and Ben Masella.

SHOTS: ORL 5, FLA 4

2nd Period

FLA Goal: John McCarron (28) at 19:39. Assisted by Stephen Desrocher and Zach Solow.

SHOTS: ORL 7, FLA 11

3rd Period

ORL Goal: Hunter Fejes (10) at 5:56. Assisted by Odeen Tufto and Cole Moberg.

FLA Goal: Dylan Vander Esch (13) at 6:07. Assisted by Levko Koper and Dalton Gally.

SHOTS: ORL 7, FLA 6

Goaltending

ORL: Brad Barone, 18-for-21

FLA: Cam Johnson, 17-for-19

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears return home to host Florida on Thursday, March 24 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center for a Thirsty Thursday, featuring $5 domestic draft beers.

