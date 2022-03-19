ECHL Transactions - March 19

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, March 19, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Tulsa:

Wyatt Trumbley, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Nolan Kneen, D returned from loan to Charlotte

Delete Nolan Kneen, D placed on reserve

Delete Darian Skeoch, D placed on reserve

Delete Zach Hall, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/17)

Atlanta:

Add Tyrell Goulbourne, F assigned by Belleville

Delete Greg Campbell, D placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Max Balinson, D activated from reserve

Delete Liam MacDougall, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Chase Zieky, F added to active roster (traded from Idaho)

Add Chris Pascal, G added as EBUG

Idaho:

Add Frederic Letourneau, F activated from reserve

Indy:

Add Jacob LeGuerrier, D activated from reserve

Add Mitch Gillam, G activated from reserve

Delete Cale Morris, G placed on reserve

Delete Griff Jeszka, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Ian McKinnon, F assigned by Providence

Add Gabriel Chicoine, D activated from reserve

Add Lewis Zerter-Gossage, F activated from reserve

Delete Conner Bleackley, F placed on reserve

Delete Connor Doherty, D placed on reserve

Delete Callum Booth, G recalled to Providence by Boston

Norfolk:

Add Ryley Lindgren, F activated from reserve

Add Chase Harwell, F activated from reserve

Delete Carter Folk, F placed on reserve

Delete Colton Heffley, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Hunter Fejes, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Chad Duchesne, D activated from reserve

Delete Joseph Garreffa, F placed on reserve

Delete Brayden Barker, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/13)

Reading:

Add Shane Sellar, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Shane Sellar, F placed on reserve

Delete Dominic Cormier, D loaned to Laval

South Carolina:

Add Joe Cipollone, F signed ATO, added to active roster

Add Greg DiTomaso, D activated from reserve

Delete Jordan Subban, D placed on reserve

Delete Colby McAuley, F suspended by team

Delete Evan Wardley, D suspended by team, removed from roster

Tulsa:

Add Ethan Stewart, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Ethan Stewart, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Quinn Ryan, F activated from reserve

Delete Zac Robbins, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Bo Hanson, D activated from reserve

Add Matt Quercia, F activated from reserve

Delete Jesse Lees, D placed on reserve

Delete Brandon Saigeon, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Mitchell Balmas, F assigned by Springfield

Add Ross Olsson, F activated from reserve

Delete Blake Christensen, F placed on reserve

Delete Nolan Vesey, F placed on reserve

