ECHL Transactions - March 19
March 19, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, March 19, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Tulsa:
Wyatt Trumbley, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Nolan Kneen, D returned from loan to Charlotte
Delete Nolan Kneen, D placed on reserve
Delete Darian Skeoch, D placed on reserve
Delete Zach Hall, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/17)
Atlanta:
Add Tyrell Goulbourne, F assigned by Belleville
Delete Greg Campbell, D placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Max Balinson, D activated from reserve
Delete Liam MacDougall, F placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Chase Zieky, F added to active roster (traded from Idaho)
Add Chris Pascal, G added as EBUG
Idaho:
Add Frederic Letourneau, F activated from reserve
Indy:
Add Jacob LeGuerrier, D activated from reserve
Add Mitch Gillam, G activated from reserve
Delete Cale Morris, G placed on reserve
Delete Griff Jeszka, F placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Ian McKinnon, F assigned by Providence
Add Gabriel Chicoine, D activated from reserve
Add Lewis Zerter-Gossage, F activated from reserve
Delete Conner Bleackley, F placed on reserve
Delete Connor Doherty, D placed on reserve
Delete Callum Booth, G recalled to Providence by Boston
Norfolk:
Add Ryley Lindgren, F activated from reserve
Add Chase Harwell, F activated from reserve
Delete Carter Folk, F placed on reserve
Delete Colton Heffley, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Hunter Fejes, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Chad Duchesne, D activated from reserve
Delete Joseph Garreffa, F placed on reserve
Delete Brayden Barker, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/13)
Reading:
Add Shane Sellar, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Shane Sellar, F placed on reserve
Delete Dominic Cormier, D loaned to Laval
South Carolina:
Add Joe Cipollone, F signed ATO, added to active roster
Add Greg DiTomaso, D activated from reserve
Delete Jordan Subban, D placed on reserve
Delete Colby McAuley, F suspended by team
Delete Evan Wardley, D suspended by team, removed from roster
Tulsa:
Add Ethan Stewart, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Ethan Stewart, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Quinn Ryan, F activated from reserve
Delete Zac Robbins, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Bo Hanson, D activated from reserve
Add Matt Quercia, F activated from reserve
Delete Jesse Lees, D placed on reserve
Delete Brandon Saigeon, F placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Mitchell Balmas, F assigned by Springfield
Add Ross Olsson, F activated from reserve
Delete Blake Christensen, F placed on reserve
Delete Nolan Vesey, F placed on reserve
