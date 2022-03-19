Indy Can't Catch Wheeling, Fall 4-1

INDIANAPOLIS - In the second half of back to back games between the two teams, the Indy Fuel hosted the Wheeling Nailers on Saturday night. Scoring two goals in the first period, the Nailers would hold on to their lead and eventually defeat the Fuel 4-1.

Earning two early power plays, the Nailers would be the first team to get on the board when Tim Doherty one-timed a pass from Patrick Watling that snuck through the pad of Justin Kapelmaster. Taking a 2-0 lead, Justin Almeida got past the Fuel defense and fired a wrist shot over the shoulder of Kapelmaster.

Indy would be the first team to get on the board in the second period when Spencer Watson fed Bryan Lemos and he one-timed the puck over the shoulder of Alex D'Orio. The Fuel would follow their goal up with a two-minute 5-on-3 penalty kill where Kapelmaster made four saves. Indy would have a power play chance of their own at the end of the period but would be unable to beat D'Orio, sending the Nailers into the locker room up by a goal.

Killing off a five minute penalty early in the third period, Indy kept the score at 2-1 after Kapelmaster defended a barrage of shots. After putting several chances on the Nailers net, Jared Cockrell would put home the empty netter, giving his team a 3-1 lead. Scoring the second empty netter, Tim Doherty fired the puck from the red line and sealed Wheeling's 4-1 win.

