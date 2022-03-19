Indy Can't Catch Wheeling, Fall 4-1
March 19, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - In the second half of back to back games between the two teams, the Indy Fuel hosted the Wheeling Nailers on Saturday night. Scoring two goals in the first period, the Nailers would hold on to their lead and eventually defeat the Fuel 4-1.
Earning two early power plays, the Nailers would be the first team to get on the board when Tim Doherty one-timed a pass from Patrick Watling that snuck through the pad of Justin Kapelmaster. Taking a 2-0 lead, Justin Almeida got past the Fuel defense and fired a wrist shot over the shoulder of Kapelmaster.
Indy would be the first team to get on the board in the second period when Spencer Watson fed Bryan Lemos and he one-timed the puck over the shoulder of Alex D'Orio. The Fuel would follow their goal up with a two-minute 5-on-3 penalty kill where Kapelmaster made four saves. Indy would have a power play chance of their own at the end of the period but would be unable to beat D'Orio, sending the Nailers into the locker room up by a goal.
Killing off a five minute penalty early in the third period, Indy kept the score at 2-1 after Kapelmaster defended a barrage of shots. After putting several chances on the Nailers net, Jared Cockrell would put home the empty netter, giving his team a 3-1 lead. Scoring the second empty netter, Tim Doherty fired the puck from the red line and sealed Wheeling's 4-1 win.
Various ticket options are now on sale for the Fuel's 8th season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Lock up your seat for every second of the action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum with a Fuel Ticket Plan - grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the 2021-22 season.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 19, 2022
- Dmowski's 5 Goal Night Defeats Utah 6-1 - Utah Grizzlies
- Oilers Capitalize on High-Scoring Second Period as Walleye Fall in Tulsa, 4-1 - Toledo Walleye
- K-Wings Down Heartlanders in OT - Kalamazoo Wings
- Oilers Defeat the Walleye on Home Ice - Tulsa Oilers
- Railers Increase Win Streak to Five Games with Victory over Newfoundland - Worcester Railers HC
- Corson's Hat Trick Not Enough, Admirals Fall to Greenville - Norfolk Admirals
- MacDonald Scores Three, Rabbits Sink Admirals 7-3 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Growlers Fall to Railers 4-3 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Griffin Scores to Win It in Overtime - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Road Trip Ends for Solar Bears with 3-2 Loss to Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Iowa Earns Important Standings Point in OTL at Kalamazoo - Iowa Heartlanders
- Glads Get One Back against Icemen - Atlanta Gladiators
- Indy Can't Catch Wheeling, Fall 4-1 - Indy Fuel
- Nailers Shake off Fuel, 4-1 - Wheeling Nailers
- Blades Sweep Solar Bears with 3-2 Win - Florida Everblades
- Bednard Shutouts Mariners in Series Opener - South Carolina Stingrays
- Mariners 40 Shot Effort Not Enough vs. Stingrays - Maine Mariners
- Stewart Heads Back to Manitoba - Wichita Thunder
- Peters Nets Hat Trick in Loss to Allen - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - March 19 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Oilers Sign Ethan Stewart, Release Wyatt Trumbley - Tulsa Oilers
- Gladiators Receive Goulbourne from Belleville - Atlanta Gladiators
- Game Notes: vs Kansas City - Rapid City Rush
- Royals Face off with Thunder on St.Hattrick's Night - Reading Royals
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Florida Everblades: March 19, 2022 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Glads Look to Bounce Back against Icemen Tonight - Atlanta Gladiators
- Grizzlies Gameday: Saturday Night Hockey in Boise - Utah Grizzlies
- Everblades Gunning for Fourth Straight Win over Solar Bears - Florida Everblades
- Thunder Mount Comeback Win over Royals in Series Opener - Reading Royals
- Rush Take out Mavericks, 5-4 - Rapid City Rush
- Steelheads Tenacious But Fall 2-0 to Grizzlies - Idaho Steelheads
- Miner, Grizz Shuts out Steelheads 2-0 - Utah Grizzlies
- K-Wings Delight Sell out Crowd, Upend Heartlanders on Green Ice - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.