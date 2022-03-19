Everblades Gunning for Fourth Straight Win over Solar Bears

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades will close out the current homestand with the final home matchup of the season against the archrival Orlando Solar Bears. On the current homestand, the Blades have complied a 3-2-1 record and a win on Saturday will guarantee a winning homestand, while also giving Florida an opportunity to win a fourth-straight game against their foes from Central Florida.

THE OPPONENT: The ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning and the AHL's Syracuse Crunch, the Solar Bears (29-26-4-0, 62 points) sit in fourth place in the South Division with a .525 points percentage, some seven points ahead of fifth-place Greenville which sports a .491 points percentage in the race for the final South Division spot in the upcoming Kelly Cup Playoffs. Orlando has dropped four straight contests and has posted a 4-5-1-0 mark over the past 10 contests, allowing the Swamp Rabbits to narrow the gap with seven wins in their last 10 games.

THE SERIES: With the final home game of the regular season against the Solar Bears on tap Saturday night, the Everblades have posted a 7-4-1-0 record in 12 meetings, including a 4-3 tally in games played at Hertz Arena and a 3-1-1 mark in games played in Orlando. Florida has won the last three meetings between the clubs. Following Saturday's showdown, the Blades and Bears will meet twice more in Orlando, with contests scheduled for Thursday, March 24 and Monday, April 4.

LAST TIME OUT: Goaltender Tomas Vomacka stopped all 23 shots faced on Friday night as the Everblades (33-17-5-4) shut out the Orlando Solar Bears (29-26-4-0) by a 3-0 score at Hertz Arena. The shutout was his second of the season and the team's seventh in the 2021-22 campaign. Both teams were scoreless until the final minute of the second period, when John McCarron scooped up a deflection in the low slot and buried his shot home with 34 seconds left in the frame. Nathan Perkovich and Alex Aleardi added third-period goals.

STREAKING AT THE SWAMP: Since dropping a 2-0 decision to Greenville on March 4, the Blades are unbeaten in four consecutive games (3-0-1-0). Over those four contests, Joe Pendenza and Alex Aleardi have strung together four-game point streaks, with Pendenza collecting seven points (4 G, 3 A) and Aleardi picking up six points (4 G, 2 A). Aleardi has scored a goal in each of the last four games, while Pendenza has tallied an assist in four straight matchups.

BEARY NICE: In 12 games against Orlando, John McCarron leads all Everblades skaters with 11 goals and 17 points. Joe Pendenza (7 G, 7 A) and Blake Winiecki (4 G, 10 A) have chalked up 14 points apiece, while Levko Koper (2 G, 8 A) has notched 10 points. In net, Parker Gahagen is 2-1 in three starts with a 1.35 GAA and a .960 save percentage. Tomas Vomacka has made a team-high five starts, posting a 2-2-1 record with a 2.42 GAA and a .917 save percentage.

THREE TIMES 25 EQUALS NINE: Three Everblades have scored 25 or more goals this season, giving the Blades one-third of the ECHL'S top-nine goal scorers entering play on Saturday. With 27 goals, John McCarron sits in second place in the circuit, just one goal behind Iowa's Kris Bennett for the league lead. Blake Winiecki and Alex Aleardi are in a six-way tie for fourth place with 25 markers. For good measure, Joe Pendenza is tied for 13th with 23 goals.

BREAK OPEN A SIXTY PACK: With Friday night's game-winning goal, John McCarron joined Blake Winiecki as two of just six ECHL Players with 60 or more points this season. With exactly five dozen points apiece, the duo is tied for fourth in points. McCarron has 27 goals and 33 assists this season, while Winiecki has 25 goals and 35 assists.

