Oilers Defeat the Walleye on Home Ice
March 19, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
Tulsa, OK - The Oilers display an inspiring second period to top the Toledo Walleye 4-1 on Alzheimer's Awareness Night, with all goals being scored in the middle frame.
A hard-fought first period resulted in no goals as both the Oilers and the Walleye recorded 10 shots on goal to end an evenly matched opening frame.
The second period did not see a goal until the 11:43 mark. Adam Pleskach on the power play gave the Oilers the 1-0 lead with a wrist shot from the high slot, beating Kaden Fulcher on the high glove side. The Walleye would respond with a goal on the power play, at the 15:11 mark of the second period. Brett Boeing would tap in a back door chance off of an initial shot from the right circle to tie the game at 1-1. Tulsa reclaimed the lead 17:07 into the second frame as Jack Doremus parked in the high slot and received a pass from the right wing boards, where he would laser a wrist shot past the blocker side of Fulcher to make the score 2-1 Tulsa. The Oilers extended their lead to 3-1 at the 18:18 mark of the second period by setting up Max Golod at the top of the left circle, where he would drive a slap shot from a pass via the left wing wall, beating the net-minder far glove side. Tulsa would add one more in the period via a shorthanded goal, off a turnover behind the Walleye net. Eddie Matsushima would carry the puck on the backhand from the trapezoid and bury a shot a few feet in front of the crease to give Tulsa a 4-1 lead 19:12 into the frame.
The third period would see no goals as Tulsa outshot Toledo 12-10 in the final period. Pleskach played in his 580th game as a member of the Tulsa Oilers, tying "Sonny" Wakeford for most games played as an Oiler. Pleskach, will break the all-time record for games played as an Oiler by playing in tomorrow afternoon's game at 4:05 p.m. CT against the Walleye here in Tulsa.
Tulsa will face the Toledo Walleye at home Sunday, Mar. 20th for the second of three straight games against the Central Division's best team. Puck drop is at 4:05 p.m. CT.
