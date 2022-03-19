K-Wings Down Heartlanders in OT
March 19, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (30-27-0-0) killed off six penalties, including one in overtime, and beat the Iowa Heartlanders (26-25-7-1) Saturday at Wings Event Center, 5-4.
Kyle Blaney (11) was the hero in this one, as he wristed home the game winner at the 6:29 mark of OT from the bottom of the left circle. Matheson Iacopelli (12) found Blaney streaking into the Iowa zone who then finished it off.
On the night, Blaney finished with a goal, two assists and the game winner. The effort helped the K-Wings win their third straight, and secured their sixth win in the last seven contests.
Kalamazoo is now 4-0 in extra time this season.
This game looked to be over after Logan Lambdin (24) scored shorthanded with 17:01 left in the third - but Iowa capitalized on a knuckling puck that froze the Kalamazoo defense - after the initial Trevor Gorsuch (18-18-0-0) save - with just over two minutes remaining in the game.
Blaney (21) and Tyler Rockwell (11) assisted on the Lambdin goal.
But Saturday was about answering the bell, and the K-Wings did just that from the start.
Iowa jumped out to the early 1-0 lead at the 3:28 mark of the first period. Then Kalamzoo came back swinging, scoring three straight goals to end the period, and took a 3-1 lead into the first intermission.
First it was Iacopelli (15), now with six goals in three games, assisted by Andrew DeBrincat (20) and Blaney (20). Then Justin Taylor (20) scored on a tough angle shot from below the goal line in the left corner at the 11:02 mark, assisted by Olivier LeBlanc (2). And finally, Tanner Sorenson (16) got muckie in the crease on the power play at the 16:46 mark to cap the K-Wings first period outburst. Taylor (24) and Jake Slaker (15) assisted on the PP goal.
Iowa then scored two goals in the second period to help set the stage for the Kalamazoo OT winner.
Gorsuch was phenomenal again, making 31 saves in what goes in the books as his sixth straight win.
And with Lambdin's shorthanded goal in the third, the rookie is now tied for second in ECHL rookie goals with 15 games remaining in the regular season.
Kalamazoo now plays its fourth game in five days versus the Wheeling Nailers (31-25-1-0) at 3:00 p.m. EST in the 'Mascot Madness' game on Sunday at Wings Event Center.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 19, 2022
- Oilers Capitalize on High-Scoring Second Period as Walleye Fall in Tulsa, 4-1 - Toledo Walleye
- K-Wings Down Heartlanders in OT - Kalamazoo Wings
- Oilers Defeat the Walleye on Home Ice - Tulsa Oilers
- Railers Increase Win Streak to Five Games with Victory over Newfoundland - Worcester Railers HC
- Corson's Hat Trick Not Enough, Admirals Fall to Greenville - Norfolk Admirals
- MacDonald Scores Three, Rabbits Sink Admirals 7-3 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Growlers Fall to Railers 4-3 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Griffin Scores to Win It in Overtime - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Road Trip Ends for Solar Bears with 3-2 Loss to Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Iowa Earns Important Standings Point in OTL at Kalamazoo - Iowa Heartlanders
- Glads Get One Back against Icemen - Atlanta Gladiators
- Indy Can't Catch Wheeling, Fall 4-1 - Indy Fuel
- Nailers Shake off Fuel, 4-1 - Wheeling Nailers
- Blades Sweep Solar Bears with 3-2 Win - Florida Everblades
- Bednard Shutouts Mariners in Series Opener - South Carolina Stingrays
- Mariners 40 Shot Effort Not Enough vs. Stingrays - Maine Mariners
- Stewart Heads Back to Manitoba - Wichita Thunder
- Peters Nets Hat Trick in Loss to Allen - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - March 19 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Oilers Sign Ethan Stewart, Release Wyatt Trumbley - Tulsa Oilers
- Gladiators Receive Goulbourne from Belleville - Atlanta Gladiators
- Game Notes: vs Kansas City - Rapid City Rush
- Royals Face off with Thunder on St.Hattrick's Night - Reading Royals
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Florida Everblades: March 19, 2022 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Glads Look to Bounce Back against Icemen Tonight - Atlanta Gladiators
- Grizzlies Gameday: Saturday Night Hockey in Boise - Utah Grizzlies
- Everblades Gunning for Fourth Straight Win over Solar Bears - Florida Everblades
- Thunder Mount Comeback Win over Royals in Series Opener - Reading Royals
- Rush Take out Mavericks, 5-4 - Rapid City Rush
- Steelheads Tenacious But Fall 2-0 to Grizzlies - Idaho Steelheads
- Miner, Grizz Shuts out Steelheads 2-0 - Utah Grizzlies
- K-Wings Delight Sell out Crowd, Upend Heartlanders on Green Ice - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.