Oilers Sign Ethan Stewart, Release Wyatt Trumbley

TULSA, OK - The Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, announced a pair of roster moves Saturday, signing forward Ethan Stewart out of Ferris State University and releasing rookie defenseman Wyatt Trumbley.

Stewart, 25, registered 29 points (11G, 18A) in 76 games with the Bulldogs, captaining the team his senior campaign. The 6'0, 178 lbs. potted five goals and eight assists in 13 games as a senior.

"Ethan comes to us from a good D1 program," said head coach Rob Murray about his newest addition. "He captained Ferris State his senior year, and he adds a right-handed shot to our forward group, which we were short on. He didn't put up huge numbers in college, but neither did Doremus or Sampair. He also brings a lot of speed with his game, and I'm looking forward to seeing what he brings at the pro level."

The Rockford, IL native played his junior hockey in the NAHL, compiling 72 points (29G, 43A) for Aberdeen, Kenai River and Springfield. Ethan Stewart is the brother of goaltender Hayden Stewart, who was signed by the Oilers out of the SPHL last season, but the goaltender did not make an appearance in an Oilers' sweater.

Trumbley, 27, logged two goals and one assist in 34 games in Tulsa this season.

The Oilers square off against the league-leading Toledo Walleye tonight at the BOK Center on Alzheimer's Awareness night. Tonight's specialty jerseys will be auctioned off in the River Spirit Lounge after the game, with proceeds benefiting the Alzheimer's Association.

