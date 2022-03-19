Corson's Hat Trick Not Enough, Admirals Fall to Greenville

NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, Proud ECHL affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes, fell to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits 7-3 at home on Saturday night in the second game of the three-game series.

Much like the previous matchup between the division rivals, tonight's contest was physical with numerous big hits and penalties for each team. Greenville had 10 penalties, compared to Norfolk's 12.

The Swamp Rabbits scored first, taking a lead with 7:55 remaining in the opening period behind a goal from Chase Zieky.

A beautiful between the legs pass from Joe Widmar to Noah Corson helped Corson collect his first of the night, and 12th of the season with 2:42 left in the first period. Greenville quickly countered, scoring 40 seconds later on a Bobby Russell goal to take a 2-1 lead going into the first intermission.

Penalties from Alec Rauhauser and Max Zimmer with 1:09 left in the first period would set Norfolk up with a five-on-three power play that carried over into the second period. Corson would strike again just 31 seconds into the 2nd period to tie the game once again.

Ayden MacDonald helped Greenville retake the lead once again with a power-play goal with 11:09 remaining in the second period.

Greenville added onto their lead again just three minutes later on a Dallas Gerads goal, to go up 4-2 with 8:06 left in the second period.

Another power-play opportunity gave Corson his third goal and his second power-play goal of the night. The hat trick was only the fourth of the season for the Admirals, with the other three coming from Alex Tonge, Chase Lang, and Marly Quince.

Zieky would score his second of the night to extend Greenville's lead to two, going into the second intermission. Greenville would dominate in the third, adding two more goals from MacDonald, who also registered a hat trick.

Norfolk falls to 20-33-2-3 on the season and is 0-5 against Greenville this year. The two teams finish their series tomorrow at 5PM.

