Peters Nets Hat Trick in Loss to Allen

WICHITA, Kan. - In front of 9,041 fans on Star Wars Night, Allen claimed a 8-5 win over Wichita on Friday night at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Alex Peters led the way for the Thunder with three goals while Peter Crinella and Matteo Gennaro also found the net.

The Americans rushed out to a 3-0 lead in the first three minutes of the game. Brandon Troock recorded his 16th of the season just 1:16 into the contest to make it 1-0. Chad Costello gave Allen a 2-0 lead at 2:55 as he swept home a rebound near the crease. At 3:32, Chad Butcher tallied his eighth of the season to make it 3-0.

Alex Peters put the Thunder on the board at 7:34 of the first with a wrist shot from the left circle.

In the second, Josh Winquist scored back-to-back goals to make it 5-1. J.C. Campagna tallied his 11th of the season at 7:47 on the power play that made it 6-1.

Peters recorded his second of the night at the 10-minute mark when he stole it near the Thunder line, raced down by himself and beat Luke Peressini.

Allen answered quickly as Troock tallied his second of the night at 12:44 to make it 7-1.

At 13:49, Gennaro connected from the slot and cut the lead to 7-2. Spencer Asuchak increased the lead to 8-3 with a breakaway at 14:38.

Crinella made it 8-4 at 18:25 when he baseball-swung a puck at the right post into the net. Allen argued that it should have been waived off for a stick above the cross bar, but the goal stood.

Peters tallied his hat trick goal at 19:57 of the second, beating Peressini with a wrist shot from the edge of the right circle.

Neither team could find the net in the third and Allen skated away with an 8-5 win.

Wichita didn't have a power play in the contest, which is the first time that has happened this season.

Peters tallied his first hat trick as a pro. Gennaro recorded his 100th point of his pro career.

The Thunder closes the weekend on Sunday afternoon with a trip to Texas to face Allen at 2:05 p.m.

