Glads Look to Bounce Back against Icemen Tonight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Atlanta Gladiators (36-19-3-1) meet the Jacksonville Icemen (34-19-2-2) tonight in the second of three straight contests between the two clubs. Atlanta needs to win tonight to avoid the threat of the Florida Everblades or Jacksonville taking over the top spot in the South Division.

Scouting the Icemen

The Icemen feature a balanced attack lead by Craig Martin's 49 points (19G-30A). The Icemen rank first in the ECHL by only allowing 2.39 goals per game, and their penalty kill is tops in the league at 86.0%. Francois Brassard and Charles Williams have split the Jacksonville net so far this season. Brassard has the better numbers with a 14-5-1-1 record, 1.97 goals-against average, and .922 save percentage. The Icemen are tied for the most overtime games played with 13 and hold a 5-2 record in OT and a 4-2 record in shootouts.

Last Time Out/Last Meeting

The Gladiators fell to the Icemen 4-1 on Friday night in Jacksonville. Atlanta battled back to cut the deficit to 2-1 in the third, but the Icemen pulled away with an empty-net goal and a last-second tally. Kamerin Nault scored Atlanta's only goal, and goaltender Joe Murdaca was stellar in net despite allowing three goals on 27 shots.

Chasing Division Title

The Gladiators are chasing their first division title since the 2012-2013 season. The Glads' franchise has finished atop the division three times before: 2012-2013, 2011-2012, and 2005-2006. Head Coach Jeff Pyle's last division title with the Gladiators came with the 2005-2006 team that reached the Kelly Cup Finals and fell to the Alaska Aces.

Killers

The Gladiators have only allowed two power-play goals in their last 11 games dating back to Feb. 20 against Greenville, including a perfect 5-for-5 effort last night against Jacksonville. Atlanta is 35 for its last 37 on the kill in that span, holding the opposition's power play scoreless at a 94.6% clip. The Glads are perfect in their last four games on the kill going 12-for-12 in that stretch. The Atlanta penalty kill has climbed up to sixth in the ECHL rankings at 83.1%. The Gladiators' own the league's best kill on home ice at 87.6% while their road mark ranks 21st at 77.5%.

The Road Ahead

One game into this weekend's series, the Gladiators now face seven straight road tests against Jacksonville, Rapid City, and Greenville. 9 of Atlanta's next 13 games will be played away from Gas South Arena. The Glads' strength of schedule will also pick up over the remaining schedule. 10 of Atlanta's next 13 contests will be against teams that are currently in the Kelly Cup Playoff picture. Greenville is the only remaining opponent that is currently outside the top four in their division.

WHEN: Saturday, Mar. 19 at 7:00 PM ET

WHERE: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena - Jacksonville, Fla.

WHO: Atlanta Gladiators at Jacksonville Icemen

BROADCAST: All Atlanta Gladiators games are broadcast live on the Gladiators Broadcast Network. Listen to the game online at Mixlr.com, or watch the game on FloHockey.TV.

