Thunder Mount Comeback Win over Royals in Series Opener

March 19, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, fell to the Adirondack Thunder, 3-2, Friday, Mar. 18 at Santander Arena. Royals goaltender Pat Nagle saved 11 of 14 shots while Thunder goalie Brandon Kasel saved 30 of 32 shots.

Reading jumped out to a first period lead eight minutes into the opening period. Grant Cooper tapped in his fifth goal of the season on a rebound that ricocheted off of Kasels' left pad following a wrist shot from Garrett McFadden that set up the rebound opportunity. Thomas Ebbing earned an assist on the game opening goal along with McFadden for his single season ECHL career high 37th point.

Royals fall to the Adirondack Thunder at Santander Arena, 3-2.

Reading extended their lead on Patrick Bajkov's 20th goal of the season in the middle period. Skating into the slot, Brad Morrison found Bajkov with a centering pass after forcing a turnover behind Adirondack's net. Bajkov snapped a wrist shot past Kasel for Reading's second and final goal of the game.

Kirk MacDonald & Brayden Low speak with the media after the Royals 3-2 lost to Adirondack on Mar. 18, 2022.

The Thunder responded with three unanswered goals to complete a come from behind win. The comeback began late into the second period when Jordan Kaplan received a blue line-to-blue line pass from Eric MacAdams. Kaplan skated in on a breakaway and beat Nagle with a dangle to his forehand side that put the puck in the back of Reading's net for a 2-1 Royals' lead after two periods.

Adirondack tied the game on Paul Meyer's first goal of the season and took the lead for good with 1:40 remaining in regulation. From behind Reading's net, Ryan Smith centered the puck from the right side of Nagle's cage and bounced the puck off of the Royals' netminder and squeaked the puck into the back of the net to put the Thunder ahead for the first time in the game. Adirondack's comeback win snaps Reading's twelve-game point streak and serves as their first regulation loss in the month of March for the Royals where they hold a record of 6-1-1.

The Royals host the Adirondack Thunder Saturday, Mar. 19th, at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

UPCOMING GAMES

ST.HATTRICK'S NIGHT - 3/19/22

Green Ice

Retro lunchbox giveaway presented by Deibler Dental

$10,000 giveaway

Speciality jersey

Green beer

$1 Day - 3/20/22

$1 Popcorn/$1 Nachos/$1 Hot Dogs

Salute to Essential Workers Sundays presented by Visions Federal Credit Union (Teachers)

Post-Game skate presented by T-Mobile

MENTAL HEALTH/RECOVERY NIGHT - 3/25/22

A portion of ticket sales will benefit organizations that support mental health

Buy tickets HERE: www.royalshockey.com/promotions

Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.