Growlers Fall to Railers 4-3

The Newfoundland Growlers snapped a four-game winning streak with a 4-3 loss to the Worcester Railers on Saturday night at DCU Center.

Isaac Johnson opened the scoring for the visiting Growlers with 5:47 left in the opening period as a James Melindy point shot deflected in off the winger to make it 1-0 Newfoundland.

Riley McCourt doubled the Newfoundland lead before the first intermission as he kept his hot play of late active with a backdoor finish to bring it to 2-0 after 20 minutes played.

Jordan Smotherman grabbed one back for the Railers early in the second as he finished off a scramble in front of the Growlers net, beating Angus Redmond to make it 2-1 Newfoundland with 15:38 left in the middle frame.

Smotherman made it a pair in the second period as he beat Redmond with a quick wrister from the top of the circle to level things at 2-2 with 11:56 remaining in the second period.

Smotherman completed the natural hat-trick before the end of the 2nd as he tipped home a Bobby Butler shot to fool Redmond and give the Railers a 3-2 lead with 7:12 left in the second.

Tyler Boland drew the Growlers back to even with a rocket under the bar on the powerplay to bring proceedings to 3-3 heading into the 3rd period.

Mitchell Balmas made a Newfoundland turnover in their own end count as he rounded Redmond and made it 4-3 for Worcester two minutes into the third period.

Despite a strong push for an equalizer from the Growlers, the Railers would hold on for the 4-3 victory.

Quick Hits

Isaac Johnson collected two points (1G, 1A) in the loss.

Angus Redmond made 22 saves in his first start of the season.

These two teams meet once again tomorrow afternoon at 4:35 pm NL time.

Three Stars

1. WOR - J. Smotherman

2. WOR - M. Balmas

3. WOR - A. Repaci

