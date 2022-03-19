Grizzlies Gameday: Saturday Night Hockey in Boise

March 19, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







Utah Grizzlies (36-21-2-1, 75 points, .625 Win %) at Idaho Steelheads (30-27-2-1, 63 points, .525 Win %)

Saturday, March 19, 2022. Idaho Central Arena. 7:10 pm. Broadcast: Mixlr/FloSports

It's the last of a 2 game road trip in Boise. It's the 11th of 16 meetings between the division rivals. The Grizz are 5-4-0-1 vs Idaho this season. Utah has won 4 in a row, which is tied for the longest current win streak in the league. Watch out for Luke Martin, who has 1 goal and 5 assists in his last 4 games. Brian Bowen has a point in 6 of his last 7 games. Luka Burzan has 2 goals and 5 assists in 7 games in March. Burzan has 14 points in his last 13 games.

Last Night: Miner Saves 30 of 30

Trent Miner saved 30 of 30 in a documentary worthy performance as Utah won 2-0 on Friday night. Luke Martin broke the scoreless deadlock 13:16 into the third period as he scored his 9th of the season from the left point. James Shearer scored his first pro goal on an empty net with 1:57 left to seal the deal. Shearer and forward Johnny Walker each made their Grizzlies and professional debut. Idaho outshot Utah 30 to 14. Charle-Edoaurd D'Astous and Luke Martin were each a +2 on the night.

Games This Week

Friday, March 18, 2022 - Utah 2 Idaho 0 - Trent Miner ties franchise record for shutouts in a single season.

Saturday - Utah at Idaho. 7:10 pm. Idaho Central Arena.

All times Mountain. Every game can be seen on FloHockey and heard on Mixlr.

Trent Miner Ties Franchise Record

The 21-year-old goaltender leads the league with 5 shutouts. The 5 shutouts tied a Grizzlies single season franchise record with Mike Bales, who had 5 clean sheets in the 2000-01 season. Miner had 1 shutout last season for Colorado (AHL) as he has 6 pro shutouts in only 31 games. In 20 games this season Miner has a 12-8 record with a .913 save percentage and a 2.61 goals against average. The 30 save shutout on March 18 at Idaho was the most shots he has seen in a shutout this season.

Grizzlies Goaltending Shutouts (2021-2022)

Trent Miner - 21 save shutout vs Idaho on October 24, 2021.

Trent Miner - 27 save shutout at Wichita on October 29, 2021.

Trent Miner - 27 save shutout vs Kalamazoo on December 6, 2021.

Trent Miner - 28 save shutout vs Wichita on December 15, 2021.

Trent Miner - 30 save shutout at Idaho on March 18, 2022.

Grizzlies Single Season Shutout Leaders

Trent Miner - 5 (2021-22).

Mike Bales - 5 (2000-01)

Joe Cannata - 4 (2018-19).

Igor Bobkov - 4 (2014-15).

Alfie Michaud - 4 (2005-06).

Tommy Salo - 4 (1995-96).

Grizzlies Goaltenders Own Friday's

The last 3 Friday's have been dominated by Grizzlies goaltenders.

On Friday, March 4 at Rapid City Peyton Jones saved 49 of 50 and 7 for 7 in a shootout as Utah won 2-1.

The next Friday on March 11 Garrett Metcalf saved 39 of 40 in a 3-1 Utah win vs Kansas City.

Last night Trent Miner earned a 30 save shutout to tie for a team record in a single season.

All 3 goaltenders earned the number 1 star of the game.

Save That Puck Mason Weyland It's His First as a Pro

Equipment Manager Mason Weyland has been busy early in the season collecting pucks for players who scored their first pro goals. There have been 16 instances this season where a Grizzlies player has scored their first professional goal. James Shearer scored his first pro goal on an empty net with 1:57 left in the third period on March 18 at Idaho. Interestingly enough James Shearer was the first player to score his first pro goal since December 9, 2021 when 3 different Grizzlies skaters lit the lamp for the first time.

October 22nd- Brandon Cutler and Quinn Ryan.

October 23rd - Tyler Penner and Nate Clurman.

October 30th- Connor Graham.

October 31st- Mason Mannek.

November 5th - Neil Robinson.

November 6th - Luke Martin.

November 13th - Gehrett Sargis, Bailey Conger.

November 21st - Joey Colatarci.

November 27th - Christian Simeone.

December 9th - Ben Tardif, Kyle Pouncy and Zac Robbins.

March 18th - James Shearer.

First Place Grizzlies

Utah is in first place in the Mountain Division with a .625 points percentage. Utah has played in 60 of 72 games in the regular season. If the season ended today the .625 % would be the 2nd best season in franchise history.

Best Points % in Team History

2019-20 season: .637 (Season cancelled on March 14, 2020)

2021-22 season: .625 (12 games left in the regular season.

1995-96 season: .622 (Turner Cup Champions).

1997-98 season: .622 (Lost in 1st round)

1999-2000 season: .622 (Lost in 2nd round)

Grizzlies Are Winning the Close Ones

Utah won a one goal game on March 9 vs Kansas City. The Grizz are 13-4-2-1 in one goal games this season.

Grizz Win When Leading After 2

Utah is 24-1 when leading after 2 periods this season. The Grizz led after 2 periods in all 3 games vs Kansas City last weekend.

Season Series vs Idaho

It's the 11th of 16 meetings this season between the Mountain division rivals.

Utah is 5-4-0-1 vs Idaho this season. Brian Bowen has 4 goals vs Idaho this season. Charle-Edouard D'Astous leads Utah with 9 points (3 goals, 6 assists. Trey Bradley and Matthew Boucher each have 4 goals vs Idaho. Idaho's AJ White (6 goals, 4 assists) and Luc Brown (4 goals, 8 assists) lead Idaho vs Utah. Brown was recently traded to Cincinnati. In the last 5 years Utah is 23-20-4-4 vs Idaho. Idaho's power play has given Utah all sorts of fits as they are 11 for 37 on the power play this season.

Utah 2 @ Idaho 0 (Mar 18 2022)

Idaho 3 @ Utah 6 (Jan 17 2022)

Idaho 6 @ Utah 0 (Jan 15 2022)

Idaho 1 @ Utah 4 (Jan 14 2022)

Utah 3 @ Idaho 4 (Jan 8 2022) SO

Utah 3 @ Idaho 6 (Jan 7 2022)

Utah 2 @ Idaho 1 (Jan 5 2022)

Idaho 0 @ Utah 4 (Oct 24 2021)

Idaho 5 @ Utah 3 (Oct 23 2021)

Utah 3 @ Idaho 7 (Oct 22 2021)

Grizzlies Among League Leaders

Charle-Edouard D'Astous leads all league defenseman with 23 goals and is 2nd among d-men with 51 points. D'Astous also leads league D-men with 6 game winning goals and 8 power play goals. D'Astous is tied for 3rd in plus/minus (+26). Mason Mannek is tied for 7th in points among rookies with 42. Ben Tardif leads all rookies with 7 shorthanded points. Tardif is tied for 2nd among rookies with 46 points. Brian Bowen is among league leaders with 197 shots on goal. Connor McDonald leads all league defenseman with 4 shorthanded assists.

Grizzlies Roster

Forwards: Matthew Boucher, Brian Bowen, Trey Bradley, Luka Burzan, Taylor Crunk, Mason Mannek, Tyler Penner, Zac Robbins, Quinn Ryan, Christian Simone, Benjamin Tardif, Johnny Walker

Defenseman: Nate Clurman, Joey Colatarci, Austin Crossley, Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Miles Gendron, Shane Kuzmeski, Luke Martin, Connor McDonald, Kyle Pouncy, James Shearer, Jordon Stone.

Goaltenders: Peyton Jones, Garrett Metcalf, Trent Miner.

Bear Bites: Grizzlies Team Stats

Utah has the 2nd best points percentage in the Western Conference at .625. Utah leads the league with 20 shorthanded goals, including 2 on March 12 vs Kansas City. Utah is 13-4 when scoring a shorthanded goal. Utah is 19-9 at home this season and have outscored opponents 102 to 81 at home. Utah is 10-13-2 when trailing after 1 period. The 10 wins when trailing after 1 is the most in the league. Utah is 13-3 when leading after 1 period. Utah is 24-1 when leading after 2 periods. Utah is 20-8-1 when outshooting opponents. The Grizz are 13-4-2-1 in one goal games. Utah is outscoring opponents 80 to 55 in the 2nd periods this season. Utah is 19-13-2 when the opposition scores first.

Active Streaks (2021-2022 Season)

Goal Streaks: Luke Martin, James Shearer (1).

Assist Streaks: Brian Bowen (2) Johnny Walker (1)

Point Streaks of 2 or more: Martin (4) Bowen (2).

Grizzlies Player Trends

Brian Bowen: Bowen has a point in 6 of his last 7 games (1 goal, 6 assists). Bowen has a point in 12 of his last 18 games. Bowen leads the team with 197 shots on goal. Brian has taken 5 or more shots in 19 different games. Bowen averages 3.51 shots per game.

Charle-Edouard D'Astous has a point in 32 different games this season. He leads all league defenseman in goals (23) and game winning goals (6). He is 2nd among all league defenseman in points (51) and shots (164). D'Astous has a point in 5 of his last 6 games and 9 of his last 13. D'Astous has a penalty minute in 12 of his last 15 games. D'Astous has 17 points in his last 13 games (8 goals, 9 assists).

Ben Tardif has a point in 11 of his last 17 games (10 goals, 10 assists). Tardif averages 3.71 shots per game. Tardif has 8 games of 2 or more assists. Ben has 22 games of 4 or more shots on goal. Tardif leads the team with 16 multiple point games. Ben has a point in 26 different games this season.

Luka Burzan has 14 points in his last 13 games (6 goals, 8 assists). Burzan has a point in 8 of his last 11 games.

Shane Kuzmeski has 5 assists in his last 9 games.

Nate Clurman set a pro career single game high with 6 shots vs Rapid City on March 6. Clurman has 10 assists in his last 17 games.

Luke Martin took a career high 8 shots on goal vs Kansas City on March 9. Martin has 1 goal and 5 assists in his last 4 games. Martin has 29 shots in his last 8 games.

Mason Mannek has 19 goals this season. 12 of them have come on the road.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.