Glads Get One Back against Icemen
March 19, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Atlanta Gladiators (37-19-3-1) held off the Jacksonville Icemen (34-20-2-2) and skated to a 4-3 road victory at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Saturday night. Goaltender Chris Nell made a season-high 41 saves, including 16 in the third period to seal Atlanta's win and keep the Gladiators on top of the South Division standings.
First Star: Cody Sylvester (ATL) - game-winning goal, assist
Second Star: Ben Hawerchuk (JAX) - two goals
Third Star: Chris Nell (ATL) - 41 saves
Atlanta started the scoring early in the first period when Hugo Roy swiped the puck from an Icemen defender and flicked a backhander past Jacksonville goaltender Francois Brassard (5:09).
The Glads took a 2-0 advantage midway through the first period on a power-play opportunity after Derek Nesbitt fired a wrister from the right wing that Eric Neiley angled past Brassard into the back of the net (9:02).
Controversy ensued just a minute later when Brendan Harris collided with Atlanta goaltender Chris Nell as the puck entered the net. The play was reviewed, and Harris was awarded the goal to cut Atlanta's lead down to 2-1 (10:06).
38 seconds after that, Ben Hawerchuk leveled the game at 2-2 when he cashed in from the low slot (10:44).
The Gladiators reclaimed a 3-2 lead late in the first period after Mitchell Hoelscher sent the puck to Kameron Kielly on the left wing who found twine after blasting a wrister into the net (16:59).
Atlanta jumped out to a 4-2 advantage early in the second period on a 5-on-3 power play when Cody Sylvester skated around the right wing and lasered the puck past Brassard from the high slot (3:01).
Two-and-a-half minutes later, Ben Hawerchuk made it 4-3 after scoring on a wrist shot (5:41).
Nell kept Atlanta alive in the third period with 16 saves. The Icemen outshot the Gladiators 44-28 in the game and 16-3 in the third period. Atlanta finished 2-for-5 on the power play while holding Jacksonville scoreless in three power-play chances.
The Gladiators take the ice again Sunday afternoon against the Jacksonville Icemen at 3:00 PM at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 19, 2022
- Dmowski's 5 Goal Night Defeats Utah 6-1 - Utah Grizzlies
- Oilers Capitalize on High-Scoring Second Period as Walleye Fall in Tulsa, 4-1 - Toledo Walleye
- K-Wings Down Heartlanders in OT - Kalamazoo Wings
- Oilers Defeat the Walleye on Home Ice - Tulsa Oilers
- Railers Increase Win Streak to Five Games with Victory over Newfoundland - Worcester Railers HC
- Corson's Hat Trick Not Enough, Admirals Fall to Greenville - Norfolk Admirals
- MacDonald Scores Three, Rabbits Sink Admirals 7-3 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Growlers Fall to Railers 4-3 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Griffin Scores to Win It in Overtime - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Road Trip Ends for Solar Bears with 3-2 Loss to Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Iowa Earns Important Standings Point in OTL at Kalamazoo - Iowa Heartlanders
- Glads Get One Back against Icemen - Atlanta Gladiators
- Indy Can't Catch Wheeling, Fall 4-1 - Indy Fuel
- Nailers Shake off Fuel, 4-1 - Wheeling Nailers
- Blades Sweep Solar Bears with 3-2 Win - Florida Everblades
- Bednard Shutouts Mariners in Series Opener - South Carolina Stingrays
- Mariners 40 Shot Effort Not Enough vs. Stingrays - Maine Mariners
- Stewart Heads Back to Manitoba - Wichita Thunder
- Peters Nets Hat Trick in Loss to Allen - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - March 19 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Oilers Sign Ethan Stewart, Release Wyatt Trumbley - Tulsa Oilers
- Gladiators Receive Goulbourne from Belleville - Atlanta Gladiators
- Game Notes: vs Kansas City - Rapid City Rush
- Royals Face off with Thunder on St.Hattrick's Night - Reading Royals
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Florida Everblades: March 19, 2022 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Glads Look to Bounce Back against Icemen Tonight - Atlanta Gladiators
- Grizzlies Gameday: Saturday Night Hockey in Boise - Utah Grizzlies
- Everblades Gunning for Fourth Straight Win over Solar Bears - Florida Everblades
- Thunder Mount Comeback Win over Royals in Series Opener - Reading Royals
- Rush Take out Mavericks, 5-4 - Rapid City Rush
- Steelheads Tenacious But Fall 2-0 to Grizzlies - Idaho Steelheads
- Miner, Grizz Shuts out Steelheads 2-0 - Utah Grizzlies
- K-Wings Delight Sell out Crowd, Upend Heartlanders on Green Ice - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.