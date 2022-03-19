Dmowski's 5 Goal Night Defeats Utah 6-1

Boise, Idaho - Ryan Dmowski had 5 goals and 1 assist and AJ White had 5 assists to lead the Idaho Steelheads to a 6-1 win over the Utah Grizzlies as both clubs split a 2 game series at Idaho Central Arena.

Dmowski scored 48 seconds into the game to give Idaho a 1-0 lead. Will Cullen scored on a one-timer from the left point 5:02 in to make it 2-0. Dmowski scored his 2nd of the game 7:39 in. 2 minutes 11 seconds later Dmowski completed the hat trick as Idaho took a 4-0 lead 9:50 in. Utah goaltender Trent Miner was pulled in favor of Peyton Jones. Miner saved 5 of 9. Jones saved 21 of 23. Idaho led 4-0 after 1 period.

Ben Tardif got Utah on the board 8:12 into the second for his 16th of the year. Luka Burzan got an assist, his 17th. Burzan has a point in 9 of his last 12 games. Idaho led 4-1 after 2 periods.

Dmowski scored 7:31 into the third period for his 4th goal of the game. 19 seconds later Dmowski scored again to make it 6-1. Dmowski's 5 goal game broke a Steelheads franchise single game record. Dmowski had 12 shots on goal and was a +6 for the night. AJ White had 5 assists and was a +5. Michael Prapavessis had 2 assists and was a +6 for Idaho, who's record at home rises to 21-8-1.

The Grizzlies return to Maverik Center for a 6 game homestand. Utah hosts Tulsa on March 23, 25-26 and hosts Rapid City on March 30, April 1-2. Face-off for every Grizzlies game for the rest of the regular season is at 7:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com.

3 stars

1. Ryan Dmowski (Idaho) - 5 goals, 1 assist, +6, 12 shots.

2. AJ White (Idaho) - 5 assists, +5.

3. Michael Prapavessis (Idaho) - 2 assists, +6.

