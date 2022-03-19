Dmowski's 5 Goal Night Defeats Utah 6-1
March 19, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
Boise, Idaho - Ryan Dmowski had 5 goals and 1 assist and AJ White had 5 assists to lead the Idaho Steelheads to a 6-1 win over the Utah Grizzlies as both clubs split a 2 game series at Idaho Central Arena.
Dmowski scored 48 seconds into the game to give Idaho a 1-0 lead. Will Cullen scored on a one-timer from the left point 5:02 in to make it 2-0. Dmowski scored his 2nd of the game 7:39 in. 2 minutes 11 seconds later Dmowski completed the hat trick as Idaho took a 4-0 lead 9:50 in. Utah goaltender Trent Miner was pulled in favor of Peyton Jones. Miner saved 5 of 9. Jones saved 21 of 23. Idaho led 4-0 after 1 period.
Ben Tardif got Utah on the board 8:12 into the second for his 16th of the year. Luka Burzan got an assist, his 17th. Burzan has a point in 9 of his last 12 games. Idaho led 4-1 after 2 periods.
Dmowski scored 7:31 into the third period for his 4th goal of the game. 19 seconds later Dmowski scored again to make it 6-1. Dmowski's 5 goal game broke a Steelheads franchise single game record. Dmowski had 12 shots on goal and was a +6 for the night. AJ White had 5 assists and was a +5. Michael Prapavessis had 2 assists and was a +6 for Idaho, who's record at home rises to 21-8-1.
The Grizzlies return to Maverik Center for a 6 game homestand. Utah hosts Tulsa on March 23, 25-26 and hosts Rapid City on March 30, April 1-2. Face-off for every Grizzlies game for the rest of the regular season is at 7:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com.
3 stars
1. Ryan Dmowski (Idaho) - 5 goals, 1 assist, +6, 12 shots.
2. AJ White (Idaho) - 5 assists, +5.
3. Michael Prapavessis (Idaho) - 2 assists, +6.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 19, 2022
- Dmowski's 5 Goal Night Defeats Utah 6-1 - Utah Grizzlies
- Oilers Capitalize on High-Scoring Second Period as Walleye Fall in Tulsa, 4-1 - Toledo Walleye
- K-Wings Down Heartlanders in OT - Kalamazoo Wings
- Oilers Defeat the Walleye on Home Ice - Tulsa Oilers
- Railers Increase Win Streak to Five Games with Victory over Newfoundland - Worcester Railers HC
- Corson's Hat Trick Not Enough, Admirals Fall to Greenville - Norfolk Admirals
- MacDonald Scores Three, Rabbits Sink Admirals 7-3 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Growlers Fall to Railers 4-3 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Griffin Scores to Win It in Overtime - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Road Trip Ends for Solar Bears with 3-2 Loss to Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Iowa Earns Important Standings Point in OTL at Kalamazoo - Iowa Heartlanders
- Glads Get One Back against Icemen - Atlanta Gladiators
- Indy Can't Catch Wheeling, Fall 4-1 - Indy Fuel
- Nailers Shake off Fuel, 4-1 - Wheeling Nailers
- Blades Sweep Solar Bears with 3-2 Win - Florida Everblades
- Bednard Shutouts Mariners in Series Opener - South Carolina Stingrays
- Mariners 40 Shot Effort Not Enough vs. Stingrays - Maine Mariners
- Stewart Heads Back to Manitoba - Wichita Thunder
- Peters Nets Hat Trick in Loss to Allen - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - March 19 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Oilers Sign Ethan Stewart, Release Wyatt Trumbley - Tulsa Oilers
- Gladiators Receive Goulbourne from Belleville - Atlanta Gladiators
- Game Notes: vs Kansas City - Rapid City Rush
- Royals Face off with Thunder on St.Hattrick's Night - Reading Royals
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Florida Everblades: March 19, 2022 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Glads Look to Bounce Back against Icemen Tonight - Atlanta Gladiators
- Grizzlies Gameday: Saturday Night Hockey in Boise - Utah Grizzlies
- Everblades Gunning for Fourth Straight Win over Solar Bears - Florida Everblades
- Thunder Mount Comeback Win over Royals in Series Opener - Reading Royals
- Rush Take out Mavericks, 5-4 - Rapid City Rush
- Steelheads Tenacious But Fall 2-0 to Grizzlies - Idaho Steelheads
- Miner, Grizz Shuts out Steelheads 2-0 - Utah Grizzlies
- K-Wings Delight Sell out Crowd, Upend Heartlanders on Green Ice - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.