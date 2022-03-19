Game Preview: Solar Bears at Florida Everblades: March 19, 2022

ESTERO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (29-26-4-0 / .525) close out a four-game road trip tonight when they face the Florida Everblades (33-17-5-4 / .636) in the second of back-to-back games tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Hertz Arena. Orlando dropped a 3-0 decision to Florida last night as Tomas Vomacka made 23 saves to secure his second shutout of the season and John McCarron scored the eventual game-winner for the Everblades late in the second period.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

The Solar Bears and Everblades have played each other 12 times this season out of a 15-game regular season series; Orlando owns a 5-7-0-0 record against Florida.

Brad Barone is expected to get the start tonight for Orlando; his next win will tie Clint Windsor (23, 2020-21) for the most victories by a Solar Bears goaltender in a single season.

Odeen Tufto leads the Solar Bears in scoring against Florida with eight points (4g-4a) in seven games.

The Solar Bears are 16-6-4-0 in games decided by one goal this season.

Orlando is 15-9-2-0 when scoring a power-play goal.

Florida's John McCarron is second in the ECHL with 27 goals.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears return home to host Florida on Thursday, March 24 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center for a Thirsty Thursday, featuring $5 domestic draft beers.

