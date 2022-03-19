Gladiators Receive Goulbourne from Belleville

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Saturday that forward Tyrell Goulbourne has been loaned from the Belleville Senators in the American Hockey League.

Goulbourne, 28, has skated in nine games with the B-Sens this season and has recorded no points, no penalty minutes, and a -2 rating. The 6-foot, 215-pound forward appeared in 18 games with the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights last season and tabbed two points (1G-1A) and 29 penalty minutes.

The Edmonton, Alberta native was originally selected by the Philadelphia Flyers in the third round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. Goulbourne made his way to the National Hockey League and made his NHL debut with Philadelphia on Jan. 6, 2018 against the St. Louis Blues. The forward went on to appear in nine NHL games with the Flyers in the 2017-18 season and two games in the 2018-19 season.

Goulbourne will join Atlanta on the road in Jacksonville. The Gladiators meet the Icemen tonight at 7:00 PM at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

