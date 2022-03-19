Steelheads Tenacious But Fall 2-0 to Grizzlies

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (30-27-3) put up an overwhelming amount of pressure but could not force one to fall in a 2-0 loss to the Utah Grizzlies (36-21-3) on Friday night from Idaho Central Arena in front of 5,192 fans, the 19th sellout of the season.

THE GAME'S STO--RY

The Steelheads were tenacious throughout the game from the drop of the puck. After killing off an early five-minute major penalty, they held the Grizzlies under six shots in each period, including just three attempts in the second frame. The Steelheads had four breakaways and hit the post four times with three coming in the third period, but the bounces did not fall their way. A deflection within the final seven minutes fell through for the Grizzlies, and an empty net tally sealed off the 2-0 result.

ICCU 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. UTA - Trent Miner (30-save shutout)

2. UTA - Luke Martin (game-winner)

3. IDH - Ryan Dmowski (six shots)

PEPSI PLAYER OF THE GAME

Peter Thome (G) - 12 saves on 13 shots

STEELHEADS STANDOUTS

- Peter Thome: Despite the loss and limited shots, Thome halted all but one attempt for his lowest goals-against total in his third start. He carries a 2.37 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage in three games.

CATCH OF THE DAY

The Steelheads generated the opportunities they needed and worked on both ends of the ice to be a difficult team to play against. The Steelheads held the Grizzlies to just 14 shots, marking a share of the lowest shots allowed in a game with their 14 shots against on November 13 in Rapid City in a shutout (3-0) going the other direction. The three shots allowed in the second period are tied for the fewest in a period with the first period on November 4 in Tulsa. Despite the shot disparity, the Steelheads have been held to two goals or less in six of eight games and have dropped seven of eight contests.

ATTENDANCE: 5,192 (19th sellout)

LOOKING AHEAD

The Steelheads close their two-game weekend against the Grizzlies on Saturday, Mar. 19 at 7:10 p.m. from Idaho Central Arena. Tickets are sold out, but coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 95.3 The Ticket as well as 7:00 p.m. on Sparklight Ch. 72 & FloHockey.

