New England Revolution vs. Nashville SC: Full Match Highlights: Sam Surridge Surges for the Win!
June 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New England Revolution YouTube Video
Major League Soccer Stories from June 25, 2025
- Houston Dynamo FC Fall 3-1 to Minnesota United FC on the Road - Houston Dynamo FC
- Minnesota United Defeats Houston Dynamo FC 3-1 - Minnesota United FC
- CLTFC drops points in first visit to Kansas City - Charlotte FC
- CF Montréal Downed 3-1 by FC Cincinnati - Club de Foot Montreal
- Union remain first in Supporters' Shield standings; Extend unbeaten streak to 11 MLS matches - Philadelphia Union
- Clip Notes: Charlotte FC Concede Two in Stoppage Time in Kansas City - Charlotte FC
- Nashville SC Undefeated in Team Record 12 Matches Following 3-2 Win at New England Revolution - Nashville SC
- FC Cincinnati Dominates at CF Montréal - FC Cincinnati
- Atlanta United Falls 3-1 at Columbus Crew - Atlanta United FC
- Toronto FC (1) - New York Red Bulls (1) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC
- Minnesota United Defender Michael Boxall and Goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair Voted into 2025 MLS All-Star Roster - Minnesota United FC
- San Diego FC's Anders Dreyer, Hirving "Chucky"Lozano, and Jeppe TVerskov Named to the 2025 MLS All-Star Game Roster - San Diego FC
- Jakob Glesnes and Tai Baribo Named to 2025 MLS All-Star Team - Philadelphia Union
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC Lead MLS with Four All-Star Selections - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Nashville SC's Andy Najar Named to First Major League Soccer All-Star Team - Nashville SC
- Columbus Crew Midfielder Max Arfsten and Forward Diego Rossi Named 2025 MLS All-Stars - Columbus Crew SC
- LAFC Forward Denis Bouanga Voted to 2025 MLS All-Star Team - Los Angeles FC
- Winger Philip Zinckernagel Named to 2025 MLS All-Star Roster as Coach's Selection - Chicago Fire FC
- Charlotte FC Forward Patrick Agyemang Named to 2025 MLS All-Star Team - Charlotte FC
- FC Cincinnati's Evander and Miles Robinson Named to 2025 MLS All-Star Roster - FC Cincinnati
- Real Salt Lake & U.S. Men's National Team Standout Diego Luna Selected for 2025 MLS All-Star Game - Real Salt Lake
- Toronto FC Sign Michael Sullivan and Malik Henry to MLS Short-Term Agreements - Toronto FC
- Inter Miami CF vs. Atlanta United Match Moved to October 11 - Inter Miami CF
- Atlanta United's Match at Inter Miami CF Rescheduled to October 11 - Atlanta United FC
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC at Sporting KC: June 25, 2025 - Charlotte FC
- Lock Down Defensively: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte FC at Sporting Kansas City - Charlotte FC
- The David & Nicole Tepper Foundation Announces over $10 Million Commitment to All Food Banks in the Carolinas - Charlotte FC
- LAFC Battles to 1-1 Draw with CR Flamengo in Final Match at FIFA Club World Cup 2025 - Los Angeles FC
