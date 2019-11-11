Moose Score Three in First, Cruise past Texas 4-1

The Manitoba Moose (6-8-0-0) defeated the Texas Stars (3-9-0-2) 4-1 on Monday afternoon at Bell MTS Place.

Manitoba's first goal of the game came from Michael Spacek on the power play assisted by Kristian Vesalainen and Sami Niku giving the Moose the 1-0 advantage. Only 38 seconds later, Cole Maier found Brent Pedersen for the breakaway opportunity and he scored his first goal of the season in style giving the Moose the 2-0 advantage. To close out the first period, Skyler McKenzie displayed a highlight reel pass to set up Jansen Harkins for Manitoba's third goal of the game making the score 3-0 Moose.

Midway through the second frame, Texas found the back of the net with a goal from Josh Melnick assisted by Riley Tufte and Dillon Heatherington making the score 3-1. Nicholas Caamano had an opportunity on the power play to bring Texas within one however Mikhail Berdin flashed the leather and kept the game 3-1.

Manitoba's defence stayed strong in the third frame killing off two Texas power play opportunities. Texas netminder Jake Oettinger was pulled with 2:45 remaining in the third period in an attempt to get the Stars offence a push. Berdin decided to take matters into his own hands and sent the puck down the ice aiming for the empty net. He didn't miss by much. Harkins, however, found success in his attempt and scored on the empty net giving the Moose the 4-1 victory.

Quick Hits

Jansen Harkins is currently on a six-game point streak (3G, 10A)

Harkins is currently ranked fifth amongst assist leaders in the AHL (11) and tied for fourth amongst point leaders with 16 (5G, 11A)

Sami Niku is currently on a six-game point streak (3G, 5A)

Andrei Chibisov is currently on a five-game point streak (1G, 5A)

Michael Spacek is currently on a three-game point streak (2G, 2A)

Mikhail Berdin has stopped 99 of the 100 shots he has faced over the last three games What's Next?

The Moose take on the Texas Stars on Wednesday, Nov. 13 on home ice. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

