Amerks Recall Aquin from Cincinnati

November 11, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release







Rochester Americans forward Pascal Aquin

(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Randy Sexton announced today that the team has recalled forward Pascal Aquin from the Cincinnati Cyclones (ECHL).

Aquin, 22, earns his first recall of the season to Rochester after beginning the 2019-20 campaign with three assists in 10 contests for the Cyclones.

A native of Le Gardeuer, Quebec, Aquin completed his first pro campaign with the Cyclones last season, establishing career-highs in all offensive categories, including goals (27), assists (32) and points (59) in 68 games. The 6-foot-2, 188-pound forward, who also notched three points (1+2) in 11 Kelly Cup Playoff games with Cincinnati, made his AHL debut in Rochester's season-ending win at Belleville on April 14.

Prior to turning pro, Aquin spent four seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) with the Gatineau Olympiques, Shawinigan Cataractes, and Charlottetown Islanders, producing 90 points (42+48) in 221 career games. Additionally, the Le Gardeur, Quebec, native collected 26 points (11+15) in 52 playoff contests. During his last season with Charlottetown in 2017-18, the 6-foot-2, 202-pound forward led the Islanders in goals (24) while finishing second among forwards with 43 points in 59 contests in addition to recording 14 points (8+6) in 18 games during the 2018 President's Cup Playoffs.

