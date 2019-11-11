Wolves Insider: Sparks Sets Mark

Goaltender Garret Sparks set the Chicago Wolves scoreless streak record Sunday afternoon in a matchup against the Rockford IceHogs. The 26-year-old Elmhurst native went 191 minutes, 14 seconds without allowing a goal and stopped 115 shots in a row during that stretch.

Sparks' streak started in the second period on Oct. 23 against Texas and continued with shutouts Oct. 30 at Tucson and Nov. 7 at Iowa. Sparks went more than 34 minutes during Sunday's game against Rockford without allowing a goal, which allowed him to break the previous record of 173:57 set by Matt Climie in January 2013.

"It's special any time you can get into an organization's record book," Sparks said. "Especially an organization as storied as the Wolves' and I just really wanted to add my name to the history of this franchise."

Sparks, who spent all of last season with the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs, leads the AHL in goals-against average (1.60) and save percentage (.953).

TOP LINE

LUCAS ELVENES

After being named the AHL's Rookie of the Month for Oct., the 20-year-old from Angelholm, Sweden has started November hot, too, as he has posted one goal and six assists in five games. Elvenes enters this week leading the AHL with 16 assists and sharing the top spot in points with 21.

GARRET SPARKS

On Oct. 30, Sparks recorded his first shutout with the organization when he stopped 32 shots in a 3-0 win at Tucson. Less than two weeks later, the Elmhurst native set the franchise shutout record as he recorded 191 minutes and 14 seconds without allowing a goal. During this period, Sparks made 115 consecutive saves and led the Wolves to wins against Texas, Tucson and Iowa.

DYLAN COGHLAN

Defenseman Dylan Coghlan came out blazing for the Wolves on Sunday, scoring his second goal of the season to give the team a 1-0 lead over the Rockford IceHogs. Coghlan's goal came on the power play, which was his calling card last year. His 10 power-play goals tied for the most among all AHL rookies.

LAST WEEK (1-2-0-0)

SUNDAY, NOV. 10: ROCKFORD 4, (at) CHICAGO 1

The Wolves and the IceHogs took a 1-1 score into the third period, but Rockford scored the go-ahead goal and then added two empty-net tallies to take the Illinois Lottery Cup contest.

Defenseman Dylan Coghlan scored on the power play to give the Wolves a 1-0 lead.

Goaltender Garret Sparks set the franchise record for longest shutout streak at 191 minutes, 14 seconds before allowing two goals on 36 shots.

SATURDAY, NOV. 9: MANITOBA 3, (AT) CHICAGO 0

Manitoba goaltender Mikhail Berdin posted his second shutout in as many nights as he stopped all 26 Wolves shots Saturday night at Allstate Arena.

The Wolves played without injured forwards Gage Quinney and Keegan Kolesar and rookie forward Lucas Elvenes saw his AHL-best 11-game point streak come to a close.

Goaltender Oscar Dansk posted 18 saves in 20 shots.

THURSDAY, NOV. 7: CHICAGO 3, (AT) IOWA 0

The Wolves wrapped up their five-game road trip by taking down the first-place Wild and producing the team's third shutout of the season.

Defenseman Jimmy Schuldt and forwards Tye McGinn and Curtis McKenzie scored goals while Lucas Elvenes extended his league-best point streak to 11 games with two assists.

Goaltender Garret Sparks stopped 35 shots for his second consecutive shutout.

NEXT FIVE GAMES

Wednesday, Nov. 13 at Milwaukee 7 p.m. Panther Arena AHLTV

Saturday, Nov. 16 vs. Iowa 7 p.m. Allstate Arena My50

Sunday, Nov. 17 at Iowa 5 p.m. Wells Fargo Arena AHLTV

Tuesday, Nov. 19 vs. San Antonio 7 p.m. Allstate Arena AHLTV

Thursday, Nov. 21 at Cleveland 6 p.m. Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse AHLTV

My50 Chicago is the home for 40 Chicago Wolves broadcasts during the regular season. All Wolves games are streamed on AHLTV.

