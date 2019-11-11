O'Connor, Connauton Recalled by Colorado Avalanche
November 11, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Logan O'Connor and defenseman Kevin Connauton have been recalled by the team's NHL affiliate. O'Connor has posted three goals and five assists in 12 games with the Eagles this season, while Connauton has collected three assists in 11 AHL contests with Colorado.
A veteran of 310 games with the Arizona Coyotes, Columbus Blue Jackets and Dallas Stars, Connauton has generated 27 goals and 49 assists in the National Hockey League. Meanwhile, O'Connor made his NHL debut last season with Colorado, skating in five contests with the Avalanche during his rookie campaign.
The Eagles return to action when they travel to San Antonio, Texas to take on the San Antonio Rampage on Tuesday, November 12th at 9:30am MT at the AT&T Center.
Tickets for all regular season contests are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling (970) 686-SHOT.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 11, 2019
- Texas Drops 4-1 Decision to Manitoba in Road Trip Opener - Texas Stars
- Amerks Weekly - Rochester Americans
- Post Game Notes: Stars 1 at Moose 4 - Texas Stars
- Heat End Gulls' Streak - San Diego Gulls
- Phillips, Philp Help Heat Soar Past Gulls, 6-3 - Stockton Heat
- Gibson earns second shutout in last three appearances; Durandeau and Holmstrom each score in win - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Comets Come up Short against Crunch - Utica Comets
- P-Bruins Fall to Bridgeport Sound Tigers, 2-0 - Providence Bruins
- Crunch Defeat Comets, 3-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Iowa Wild Releases Defenseman Turner Ottenbreit from PTO - Iowa Wild
- O'Connor, Connauton Recalled by Colorado Avalanche - Colorado Eagles
- Monsters Sign Defenseman Jason Binkley to Pro Tryout Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Wolf Pack Weekly, November 11-17 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Guhle Recalled by Anaheim, Benoit Joins Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Carr Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - Milwaukee Admirals
- Milwaukee's Daniel Carr Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Panthers Loan F Dominic Toninato to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Capitals Assign Tyler Lewington and Travis Boyd to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Heat Look to Cool Upstart Gulls in Monday Matinee - Stockton Heat
- Detroit Recalls Givani Smith - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Dallas Stars Reassign Defenseman Gavin Bayreuther - Texas Stars
- Amerks Recall Aquin from Cincinnati - Rochester Americans
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Alex Volkov to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Monsters Weekly Storylines - Cleveland Monsters
- Manitoba Moose Weekly: November 11 - Manitoba Moose
- Gulls Continue to Rule November - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda Downed 3-1 by Red-Hot Gulls - San Jose Barracuda
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.