O'Connor, Connauton Recalled by Colorado Avalanche

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Logan O'Connor and defenseman Kevin Connauton have been recalled by the team's NHL affiliate. O'Connor has posted three goals and five assists in 12 games with the Eagles this season, while Connauton has collected three assists in 11 AHL contests with Colorado.

A veteran of 310 games with the Arizona Coyotes, Columbus Blue Jackets and Dallas Stars, Connauton has generated 27 goals and 49 assists in the National Hockey League. Meanwhile, O'Connor made his NHL debut last season with Colorado, skating in five contests with the Avalanche during his rookie campaign.

