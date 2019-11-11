Capitals Assign Tyler Lewington and Travis Boyd to Hershey

November 11, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





ARLINGTON, Va. - The Washington Capitals have assigned defenseman Tyler Lewington and forward Travis Boyd to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today.

Lewington, 24, has appeared in five games with the Capitals this season. The 6'2", 200-pound defenseman recorded 15 points (3g, 12a) and 121 penalty minutes in 65 games with Hershey in 2018-19. Lewington's 121 penalty minutes led the team and ranked tied for ninth in the AHL. In seven career NHL games, Lewington has recorded two points (1g, 1a) and 24 penalty minutes. Lewington has appeared in 240 career AHL games, recorded 49 points (12g, 37a), 501 penalty minutes and has posted a +29 plus/minus rating. Lewington was drafted by the Capitals in the seventh round, 204th overall, in the 2013 NHL Draft.

Boyd, 26, has recorded 25 points (5g, 20a) in 67 career games with the Capitals, including four assists in six games this season. Last season with Washington, the Hopkins, Minn., native's 1.01 primary assists per 60 minutes of five-on-five play ranked second on the Capitals, behind only Evgeny Kuznetsov (1.15). This season, the 6'0", 190-pound forward has recorded six points (4g, 2a) in three games with Hershey. Boyd was named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Oct. 13. Boyd was drafted by the Capitals in the sixth round, 177th overall, in the 2011 NHL Draft.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.