Heat End Gulls' Streak

November 11, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





San Diego's four-game win streak came to an end today following a 6-3 setback to the Stockton Heat at Stockton Arena. The four consecutive wins from Nov. 1-10 marked the longest since a club-record tying eight-game win streak from Dec. 27, 2018-Jan. 12, 2019.

Alex Broadhurst tallied his second goal of the season at 5:28 of the second period, with both of his goals in 2019-20 coming shorthanded. Broadhurst ranks tied for third among AHL leaders with two shorthanded goals. Jani Hakanpaa picked up an assist on the shorthanded goal, his fourth assist his last four games (0-4=4). Simon Benoit also earned an assist, his first career shorthanded point.

Sam Carrick scored with 39 seconds remaining in the second period and is now riding a three-game goal streak (3-1=4). Carrick co-leads San Diego in goals (4) and scoring (9), and now has eight points his last seven games (4-4=8). Antoine Morand earned his fourth assist on the goal. Kiefer Sherwood also collected an assist to co-lead the club in scoring (3-6=9) and assists. He now has five points his last five games (1-4=5).

Chris Wideman netted his fourth goal at 2:28 of the third period to tie the game at 3-3. Wideman co-leads San Diego with four goals while leading club defensemen in goals and points (4-2=6). Wideman also ranks tied for second among AHL blueliners in goals. Daniel Sprong earned his sixth point (4-2=6) with the primary assist.

Kevin Boyle made 32 saves in the setback.

The Gulls will return to San Diego to host the San Jose Barracuda on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at Pechanga Arena (7 p.m.).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Corey Tropp

On the game

We just had a couple of breakdowns there in the third, but they're a good team. They're going to get their chances. Couple little breakdowns, they're a good team and we can't afford to have that.

On the quick turnaround from last night's game in San Jose

I think as players, you'd like to get in a groove of playing more so I don't think that's an issue for us. It's a tough way to play but every team has to travel and go through that stuff. We knew that coming in so I'm not going to use that as anything. We have a lot of guys that go in and out of the lineup so we had some fresh legs tonight. We have a good group and we're in good shape so I don't think that was the issue. We tied that up 3-3 and we just couldn't get it done late.

Head Coach Kevin Dineen

On the game

I think any time we look at all 60 minutes. I think it was a little bit of two different games. We didn't get off to a great start. We had a great pushback and we couldn't just play a mistake-free game right to the end and it ends up costing us. A lot of different ways you can look at it. You can look at it as a decent little road trip, but at the end of it we want to walk out of there with a little better effort than we had today.

On the penalty kill

The penalty kill has been a strength of ours. I think they're really starting to find their rotation and Sylvain (Lefebvre) does a fabulous job with that. That's an area we feel good about and we have to make sure we're as good or comparable (on the power play).

On the quick turnaround from last night's game in San Jose

I don't think that was an issue. Over the course of the year that's really been an up-and-down thing but tonight our shift lengths and I think our energy was high throughout. It was just making sure we stay strong on the execution part of things.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.