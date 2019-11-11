Post Game Notes: Stars 1 at Moose 4

POSTGAME NOTES:

- The Moose scored their opening goal of the game on the power play as Michael Spacek net his third of the season on a rebound in the crease.

- Manitoba added a pair of goals on odd man rushes in the first period to make it 3-0.

- Josh Melnick scored his second goal in as many games to pull within one goal. Tonight is Melnick's third game since returning to the Stars lineup from an injury.

- Mikhail Berdin has allowed just one goal in his last 180 minutes of play, making 99 stops in three straight wins.

UPCOMING GAMES (All Games in CT):

- Wednesday, Nov. 13 | 7:00 PM - at Manitoba Moose at Bell MTS Place

- Saturday, Nov. 16 | 3:00 PM - at Toronto Marlies at Coca-Cola Coliseum

- Sunday, Nov. 17 | 3:00 PM - at Toronto Marlies at Coca-Cola Coliseum

- Friday, Nov. 22 | 7:00 PM - at San Antonio Rampage at AT&T Center

NOVEMBER 11, 2019

Bell MTS Place - Winnipeg, Manitoba

Texas Stars - 1, Manitoba Moose - 4

1st 2nd 3rd Final

MOOSE 3 0 1 4

STARS 0 1 0 1

Shots PEN-PIM PP

MOOSE 31 2-4:00 1/6

STARS 33 6-12:00 0/2

STARS : 3-9-0-2 (2-4-0-0 | HOME) (1-5-0-2 | AWAY)

- Goaltender: Jake Oettinger (L) - 27 saves

MOOSE: 6-8-0-0 (3-4-0-0 | HOME) (3-4-0-0 | AWAY)

- Goaltender: Mikhail Berdin (W) - 32 saves

THREE STARS Pres. by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest:

Mikhail Berdin (MB) Jansen Harkins (MB) Skyler McKenzie (MB)

