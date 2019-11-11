Post Game Notes: Stars 1 at Moose 4
November 11, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
POSTGAME NOTES:
- The Moose scored their opening goal of the game on the power play as Michael Spacek net his third of the season on a rebound in the crease.
- Manitoba added a pair of goals on odd man rushes in the first period to make it 3-0.
- Josh Melnick scored his second goal in as many games to pull within one goal. Tonight is Melnick's third game since returning to the Stars lineup from an injury.
- Mikhail Berdin has allowed just one goal in his last 180 minutes of play, making 99 stops in three straight wins.
UPCOMING GAMES (All Games in CT):
- Wednesday, Nov. 13 | 7:00 PM - at Manitoba Moose at Bell MTS Place
- Saturday, Nov. 16 | 3:00 PM - at Toronto Marlies at Coca-Cola Coliseum
- Sunday, Nov. 17 | 3:00 PM - at Toronto Marlies at Coca-Cola Coliseum
- Friday, Nov. 22 | 7:00 PM - at San Antonio Rampage at AT&T Center
NOVEMBER 11, 2019
Bell MTS Place - Winnipeg, Manitoba
Texas Stars - 1, Manitoba Moose - 4
1st 2nd 3rd Final
MOOSE 3 0 1 4
STARS 0 1 0 1
Shots PEN-PIM PP
MOOSE 31 2-4:00 1/6
STARS 33 6-12:00 0/2
STARS : 3-9-0-2 (2-4-0-0 | HOME) (1-5-0-2 | AWAY)
- Goaltender: Jake Oettinger (L) - 27 saves
MOOSE: 6-8-0-0 (3-4-0-0 | HOME) (3-4-0-0 | AWAY)
- Goaltender: Mikhail Berdin (W) - 32 saves
THREE STARS Pres. by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest:
Mikhail Berdin (MB) Jansen Harkins (MB) Skyler McKenzie (MB)
