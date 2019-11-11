Monsters Weekly Storylines

The Cleveland Monsters won their first school-day game of the season last Wednesday with a 5-3 decision over the Grand Rapids Griffins on the road. The Monsters once again made franchise history after scoring three shorthanded goals against the Griffins, tying the previous single-game club record set on February 11, 2016 against the Chicago Wolves. Co-captain Zac Dalpe and Eric Robinson both scored a shorthanded goal, as did Stefan Matteau who now has contributed to two of the Monsters' league-leading five man-down tallies (1G, 1A).

Cleveland saw their third goaltender of the season claim Cleveland's crease last week during a grueling stretch of five games in eight days. Monsters goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks improved to 5-1-1 following Cleveland's win in Grand Rapids on Wednesday after stopping 23 of the Griffins' 26 shots. Kivlenieks was recalled by Columbus after the win with Elvis Merzlikins making his American Hockey League debut on Friday, making 28 saves in the Monsters' 2-1 loss to the Rocket. Veini Vehvilainen currently sits in 10th place in the AHL with a 2.02 goals-against average after making 24 saves during Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Rocket.

