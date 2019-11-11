Phillips, Philp Help Heat Soar Past Gulls, 6-3

November 11, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





STOCKTON, Calif. - Led by a five-point night from Matthew Phillips and timely goals from rookie forward Luke Philp, the Stockton Heat snapped San Diego's four-game win streak with a 6-3 win Monday over the Gulls at Stockton Arena. The Heat jumped out to a 3-0 lead with goals from Dillon Dube, Byron Froese and Rob Hamilton, but three-straight scores from the visiting team knotted the game at three apiece early in the third frame. Stockton responded with a three-goal onslaught in the final 7:01 of game time, two coming from Philp, his first and second professional goals, sandwiched around Phillips' marker to produce the 6-3 final. With the win, the Heat improved to 3-0 against San Diego and are now 2-0 following regulation losses.

GOALIES

W: Jon Gillies (27 shots, 24 saves)

L: Kevin Boyle (38 shots, 32 saves)

NOTABLE STATISTICS

Three Stars: First - Matthew Phillips (1g,4a), Second - Dillon Dube (1g,2a) Third - Luke Philp (2g)

Final Shots: STK - 38, SD - 27

Power Plays: STK - 2-4, SD - 0-2

- Dillon Dube's goal in the first period extended his goal streak to three games, matching the longest such streak of his career (March 6, 8, 10 of 2019).

- Byron Froese's goal to extend Stockton's lead to 2-0 in the first was his seventh of the season and third of the year on the power play.

- Rob Hamilton scored his first goal of the season with his second period marker.

- With an assist on Hamilton's goal, Justin Kirkland now has five helpers over Stockton's last three games.

- Luke Philp's first professional point went down as the game-winning goal.

- Matthew Phillips' five points (1g,4a) were a career high.

- The Heat have recorded at least one point in each of Jon Gillies' last five starts.

- Stockton is now 3-0 on the year against the Gulls.

- The Heat are 2-0 on the year following regulation losses.

UP NEXT

The Heat will host the Tucson Roadrunners for Harry Potter Sock Toss Night (Friday - 7 p.m.) and the San Jose Barracuda for a canned food drive Saturday at 6 p.m., the final home games of November.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.