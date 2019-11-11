Roadrunners Weekly: November 11

November 11, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





CURRENT RECORD:

10-3-0-0 - 20 Points

(1st - Pacific Division, 1st - Western Conference, 1st - AHL)

GAMES THIS WEEK:

Friday at Stockton - 8 p.m. (Stockton Arena)

Sunday at San Jose - 6 p.m. (SAP Center)

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS:

3-2 SO Win vs. Stockton (Friday)

7-6 Win vs. Stockton (Saturday)

THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Friday night forward Beau Bennett scored for the Roadrunners in the ninth round of the shootout to close out a victory for Tucson.

Goaltender Adin Hill won his fifth straight start Friday night, matching the franchise record.

Saturday night 6,117 made their way to Tucson for the season's largest crowd on Military Appreciation Night.

In the weekend-capping win, both forwards Andy Miele and Michael Chaput recorded two goals while Michael Bunting earned three assists.

The team became the first in the AHL with ten wins following Saturday night's victory.

THEY SAID IT:

"It'd been a while since I had an attempt at the AHL level, I was 2/2 in the NHL, but I've been so snake bitten, I needed one of those to go in. I missed the shot, I saw it eventually was going to go in and I just thought it was so fitting for it to be the game-winning goal." - a joyous Beau Bennett following the victory.

"We came out really strong, we were moving our feet and we stayed disciplined. We let up a bit in the second there and got into some penalty trouble, but at the end of the day, we got the win and that's what matters." - Defenseman Dysin Mayo following tonight's victory.

THIS WEEK'S NOTES:

The team will practice in Tucson until departing for Stockton Thursday.

This weekend's matchup will once again feature the top two teams in the Pacific Division going head-to-head.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS:

Hockey Fights Cancer - Friday, November 22 at 7 p.m. against Ontario

Get a special Hockey Fights Cancer ticket package featuring a branded purple beanie and a ticket for just $23.

Pepsi Four-Packs will also be available, including four premium seats and four soft drinks.

Stars Wars Night - Saturday, November 23 at 7 p.m. against Ontario

First 1,500 fans will receive a Star Wars-themed Dusty poster.

ON-THE-AIR:

Roadrunners Happy Hour hosted by Adrian Denny 6-7 p.m. airs every Wednesday on Fox Sports 1450 with two special guests.

Roadrunners Reports featuring Head Coach Jay Varady and select players continue Monday through Friday's on all Tucson iHeartRadio stations.

New for 2019-20, Fox Sports 1450 AM is your Tucson radio home for Arizona Coyotes broadcasts.

The Roadrunners Insider Podcast with Brett Fera of the Arizona Daily Star debuts now each Tuesday on FoxSports1450.com and the iHeartRadio App.

UP I-10:

After starting the season in Tucson, defenseman Aaron Ness earned his first NHL point of the season Saturday night with the Coyotes.

