Panthers Loan F Dominic Toninato to T-Birds
November 11, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that the Panthers have loaned forward Dominic Toninato to Florida's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.
Toninato, 25, appeared in three games with Florida, registering one goal (1-0-1).
The 6-foot-2, 191-pound native of Duluth, Minn., has played in 42 career regular season NHL games, 39 with the Colorado Avalanche (2017-18 to 2018-19), posting four total points (2-2-4).
He was originally selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the fifth round (126th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft.
In a separate set of transactions, the Thunderbirds announced that they have loaned forwards Cliff Pu and Rodrigo Abols to the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits. In turn, the Thunderbirds recalled forward Liam Pecararo from the Swamp Rabbits.
In 12 games with Greenville, Pecararo has scored 10 goals and added four assists. He skated in two games with the Thunderbirds at the end of the 2018-19 season, recording one assist.
The Thunderbirds return home for the annual T-Birds 101 School Day game on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 10:35 a.m. against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.
