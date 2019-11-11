Panthers Loan F Dominic Toninato to T-Birds

November 11, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release





SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that the Panthers have loaned forward Dominic Toninato to Florida's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Toninato, 25, appeared in three games with Florida, registering one goal (1-0-1).

The 6-foot-2, 191-pound native of Duluth, Minn., has played in 42 career regular season NHL games, 39 with the Colorado Avalanche (2017-18 to 2018-19), posting four total points (2-2-4).

He was originally selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the fifth round (126th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft.

In a separate set of transactions, the Thunderbirds announced that they have loaned forwards Cliff Pu and Rodrigo Abols to the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits. In turn, the Thunderbirds recalled forward Liam Pecararo from the Swamp Rabbits.

In 12 games with Greenville, Pecararo has scored 10 goals and added four assists. He skated in two games with the Thunderbirds at the end of the 2018-19 season, recording one assist.

The Thunderbirds return home for the annual T-Birds 101 School Day game on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 10:35 a.m. against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

For more ticket information or to become a 2019-20 Springfield Thunderbirds ticket package member, or to purchase single game tickets, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.