Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Alex Volkov to Syracuse Crunch

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Alex Volkov to the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Volkov, 6-foot-1, 191 pounds, was recalled to the Lightning on October 30 and made his NHL debut that night at the New Jersey Devils. He appeared in four games during the recall, recording a career-best 14:04 in ice time on November 1 at the New York Islanders.

The Moscow, Russia native has played in three games with Syracuse this season, notching three assists. Volkov has skated in 152 career AHL games, all with the Crunch over the past three seasons, posting 46 goals and 96 points. Volkov ranked fourth on the Crunch for goals (23) and fifth for points (48) during the 2018-19 season.

Volkov was originally drafted by the Lightning in the second round, 48th overall, at the 2017 NHL Draft.

