Gibson earns second shutout in last three appearances; Durandeau and Holmstrom each score in win

November 11, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers News Release





PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Christopher Gibson made 32 saves for his second shutout in three starts on Monday afternoon, backstopping the Bridgeport Sound Tigers (4-9-2-1), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, to a 2-0 victory against the Providence Bruins (8-6-0-2) at Dunkin' Donuts Center.

Arnaud Durandeau and Simon Holmstrom each scored on Bruins goaltender Max Lagace, who entered the afternoon tied for third in the AHL in wins, while Gibson's blank sheet was the 11th of his professional career and his ninth as a Sound Tiger - putting him in sole possession of second place on the team's all-time list. Gibson also collected his 69th victory with Bridgeport, tying him with Kevin Poulin for second on the club's all-time wins list.

In addition to Gibson's miraculous effort, the Sound Tigers were rock solid on the penalty kill, going 7-for-7 in the Veteran's Day matinee. The win snapped a two-game losing streak and gives Bridgeport 11 standings points in 16 games this season.

Providence applied early pressure in the contest, but the Sound Tigers struck first at 6:31 of the opening frame for the eventual game winner. Durandeau raced in transition from his own end and made a great move around Cooper Zech before firing a wrist shot past Lagace for his second goal of the year. It was also just the second goal the Sound Tigers have gotten past Lagace in three meetings.

Bridgeport's defense proved again how strong it's been during the remainder of the period, keeping shots away from Gibson and continuing to build on the AHL's ninth best penalty kill.

Most of the second period was back and forth with Bridgeport continuing to pepper Lagace with more shots through a few man advantages. The Sound Tigers outshot Providence 14-7 in the middle frame and snuck another one past the goal line at the 15:03 mark when Matt Lorito dumped the puck into the left corner and Oliver Wahlstrom chased it down. He quickly directed a pass to the crease where Holmstrom banged it home for his third goal of the season.

Gibson continued to fan shots aside in the third period, including a key denial of Trent Frederic, who managed to skate in behind the defense for a late breakaway. The Bruins pulled Lagace with more than four minutes remaining but couldn't find the score sheet.

Bridgeport outshot Providence 35-32, recording a new season high in shots for.

Next Time Out: The Sound Tigers continue a four-game road trip on Friday with their first visit to Canada this season, facing the Belleville Senators at 7 p.m. inside CAA Arena. Fans can follow all of the live action via the Sound Tigers Radio Network and AHLTV , beginning with the pre-game show at 6:45 p.m.

