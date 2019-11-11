P-Bruins Fall to Bridgeport Sound Tigers, 2-0

November 11, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release





PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Max Lagace made 33 saves on Monday afternoon, but the Providence Bruins could not find the back of the net and fell to the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, 2-0. This marks the first time this season that Providence has failed to score a goal in a game.

1st 2nd 3rd Final

BRIDGEPORT 1 1 0 2

PROVIDENCE 0 0 0 0

JAY LEACH, HEAD COACH

"I thought it was the worst game we've played all year, by far. I think the most disappointing thing for me is that they just wanted it more tonight. We found that out within the first three shifts of the game and just didn't respond. That's where I'm disappointed. The facts are they just wanted it more than we did. We're going to have to learn from this and grow from this moving forward. "

PAUL CAREY

"I think we just came out a little flat today. They were hungry and wanted it more than we did and that showed on the scoreboard.

"We were both on the last game of a three-in-three, so that can't be an excuse for us. We just have to be better from the start.

"We'll take about 30 minutes to think about today and this weekend, then get it out of our heads and focus on next week. We're going against some good teams so we're going to need a good start on Friday and we'll have to carry that through Saturday in Hartford."

STATS

- Max Lagace recorded 33 saves on 35 shots. Over his last three appearances, Lagace has made 98 saves on 101 shots for a .970 save percentage.

- Peter Cehlarik led all skaters tonight with six shots on goal.

NEXT GAME

- The Bruins will be back in Providence to take on the Hartford Wolf Pack on Friday, November 15 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

