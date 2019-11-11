Crunch Defeat Comets, 3-1

SYRACUSE, N.Y. --- Boris Katchouk scored two goals as the Syracuse Crunch defeated the Utica Comets, 3-1, today at the Adirondack Bank Center.

The win moves the Crunch to 7-4-2-0 on the season and evens the 12-game season series against the Comets, 1-1-0-0.

Goaltender Spencer Martin recorded the win with 22 saves between the pipes for the Crunch. Michael DiPietro stopped 21 shots in net for the Comets. Syracuse and Utica both went 1-for-5 on the man-advantage.

The Crunch opened scoring 12:44 into the game. Cory Conacher dropped a pass for Katchouk to rip into the back of the net from the neutral zone. Chris Mueller picked up the secondary assist.

Mueller then doubled the lead on the power play with less than one second remaining in the first period. Gaunce fired a shot from the point that was tipped first by Dennis Yan then redirected in by Mueller stationed at the post.

The Comets came within one with 2:54 remaining in the game when Nikolay Goldobin backhanded in a rebound during the power play. Zack MacEwen and Brogan Rafferty recorded the assists.

Syracuse stifled the comeback effort in the final minute of play with an empty-net goal from Katchouk.

The Crunch travel to Rochester on Wednesday to face the Americans.

Crunchables: Boris Katchouk recorded his first career multi-goal game today.

