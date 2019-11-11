Wolf Pack Weekly, November 11-17

November 11, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release





The Wolf Pack (10-1-0-4, 24 pts.) maintained first place overall in the AHL, with five out of a possible six points in three games this past weekend. The club returned home to the XL Center on Friday night, after four straight games on the road, and snapped an 0-1-0-2 skid with a 2-1 victory over the Hershey Bears. Captain Steven Fogarty had a goal and an assist in that game, and Darren Raddysh scored his second goal of the season, and his second game-winner. The Wolf Pack took a 3-1 lead into the third period on Saturday night at home, but were victimized by a Belleville Senator comeback and lost 4-3 in a shootout. Tim Gettinger and Vinni Lettieri had power-play goals in that game, Lewis Zerter-Gossage scored his first of the year, and Fogarty had two more points with a pair of assists. The weekend concluded with a trip to Providence on Sunday, and the Wolf Pack got into double digits in wins on the year with a 2-1 triumph over the Bruins. Another Gettinger goal was the game-winner; Vincent LoVerde scored his second of the season, and Nick Jones assisted on both.

This week:

The Wolf Pack renew their rivalry with the Providence Bruins, as the two clubs play a home-and-home set. Hartford is right back in Providence on Friday night for a 7:05 PM faceoff, and then the two clubs renew acquaintances Saturday night at the XL Center at 7:00, on "Hockey Fights Cancer Night".

Friday, November 15 at the Providence Bruins (Boston) at the Dunkin' Donuts Center Providence, 7:05 PM

- This is the Wolf Pack's second straight visit to Providence, after Sunday's 2-1 win over the Bruins Sunday at the Dunkin' Donuts Center Providence. Last season in head-to-head competition, the Wolf Pack were 5-3-2-0 against the Bruins, with a 2-3-0-0 road mark in the season series.

- Rookie Jack Studnicka scored the only Providence goal in Sunday's loss to the Wolf Pack, assisted by Paul Carey and Oskar Steen. Kyle Keyser made 23 saves in the Bruin net.

- Sunday's result at the Dunkin' Donuts Center Providence dropped the Bruins to 8-5-0-2 on the year. With 18 points, they begin the week six points behind the Wolf Pack in the Atlantic Division standings.

- Broadcast - live with Bob Crawford on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com. Video streaming at www.ahllive.com.

Saturday, November 16 vs. the Providence Bruins (Boston) at the XL Center, 7:00 PM

- This is "Hockey Fights Cancer Night" at the XL Center, as the Wolf Pack teams up with Hockey Fights Cancer to support those who are battling cancer, and their families.

- The first 2,000 fans into this game will receive a free Wolf Pack lanyard, courtesy of CM Concessions.

- The Bruins are only 1-3-0-1 in their first five home games on the year, but have gone 7-2-0-1 in ten road contests. The Wolf Pack are 7-0-0-2 at home.

- At this and every Wolf Pack Friday or Saturday home game, fans are encouraged to come early for "Hockey Happy Hour" in the XL Center's Coliseum Club. From 5:00 PM until puck drop, a $5 wrist band gives fans access to the "Chill Zone" of the Coliseum Club, which features an appetizer buffet and $2 beers, presented by Minuteman Press.

- Tickets for this and all 2019-20 Wolf Pack home games are on sale now at the Sunwave Gas & Power Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $10 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.

- Broadcast - live with Bob Crawford and Mark Bailey on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com. Video streaming at www.ahllive.com.

Recent Transactions:

Jake Elmer - reassigned by the New York Rangers to the Wolf Pack from Maine (ECHL) November 9.

Pack Tracks:

The Wolf Pack's annual "Sonar's Edu-skate" school-day game is coming up Wednesday, November 20 vs. the Syracuse Crunch, with faceoff at 11:00 AM. Lots of educational fun will be on tap throughout the day, and for information on bringing a school group to the Edu-Skate game, contact the Wolf Pack ticket office at (860) 722-9426.

Each of the Wolf Pack's Sunday and Wednesday home games will feature the Wolf Pack's "Click It or Ticket Hat Trick Pack". The Hat Trick Pack includes two tickets, two sodas and a large popcorn, all for just $40. The next Hat Trick Pack game is the "Sonar's Edu-skate" school-day game Wednesday, November 20 vs. the Syracuse Crunch, with faceoff at 11:00 AM.

In partnership with the Hartford Chamber of Commerce, the Wolf Pack this year will be offering "Suit to Sweater Wednesdays", to wash away the mid-week work blues. Any fan showing a company ID at the Sunwave Gas & Power Ticket office can purchase Blue-Level tickets to Wolf Pack Wednesday home games for only $15 each (limit two tickets per ID). The Wolf Pack's first Wednesday home date is November 20, the 11:00 AM "Sonar's Edu-skate" school-day game vs. the Syracuse Crunch.

Saturday, December 7, when the Wolf Pack host the Binghamton Devils at 7:30 PM, it's "Star Wars Night" at the XL Center. Fans can rub shoulders with their favorite Star Wars characters, and win some awesome Star Wars prizes, and the first 2,000 fans will receive a free Wolf Pack 2020 calendar, presented by Hartford Distributors.

Once again this season, fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs, and $2 draft beers and fountain sodas, at every Friday Wolf Pack home game, through the start of the second period, presented by Nomads Adventure Quest. The Wolf Pack's next Friday-night home outing is December 13, when they entertain the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in a 7:15 PM game.

Wolf Pack home game tickets can be purchased at the Sunwave Gas & Power Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $10 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.

To speak with a Wolf Pack representative about season or group tickets, or any of the Wolf Pack's many ticketing options, call (860) 722-9425. To visit the Wolf Pack on line, go to www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.