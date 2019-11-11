Gulls Continue to Rule November

The Gulls extended their win streak to four games with a 3-1 victory over the San Jose Barracuda at SAP Center. San Diego improved to 4-0-0-0 in the month of November with their second road win of the 2019-20 season. The Gulls killed all four penalties and have now negated 21 of the opposition's last 22 power-play chances (95.5%).

Anthony Stolarz picked up his fourth consecutive win after stopping 31-of-32 shots. His four-game win streak marks the second longest of his AHL career and is one win away from matching his career best.

Sam Carrick scored at the 19:02 mark of the first period for his second game-winning goal in as many games. Carrick has four points his last four games (3-1=4) and now co-leads the Gulls in points (3-5=8), goals and game-winning goals (2).

Corey Tropp recorded two primary assists on the first two goals of the game to push his point and assist streak to three games (0-4=4).

Alex Dostie netted his third goal of the season 2:19 into the contest to mark the Gulls fourth consecutive game with a goal inside the opening four minutes of play. Dostie has recorded 3-1=4 points his last three games. Jack Kopacka picked up an assist on the goal to extend his point and assist streaks to three games (1-3=4).

Blake Pietila scored his second goal of the campaign 11:07 into the second period, his fifth point in as many games (2-3=5). Justin Kloos added an assist on the score to extend his point and assist streaks to three games (0-5=5) and now leads San Diego with six assists and a +4 rating.

Brendan Guhle and Alex Broadhurst each earned assists. Guhle extended his point and assist streaks to three games (1-3=4).

Ryan Johnston made his debut with the Gulls and recorded a +2 rating.

Kiefer Sherwood appeared in his 100th career professional hockey game (50 NHL and 50 AHL).

San Diego will conclude their three-game road trip tomorrow on Monday, Nov. 11 against the Stockton Heat at Stockton Arena (1 p.m.).

