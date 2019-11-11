Carr Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week

Milwaukee, WI - The American Hockey League announced today that Admirals forward Daniel Carr has been selected as the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending November 10, 2019.

Carr totaled three goals and three assists for Milwaukee last week and scored the decisive goal in all three Admirals victories.

On Wednesday, Carr snapped a 3-3 tie with a pair of second-period goals, part of a three-point effort that sent Milwaukee to a 6-4 victory over Manitoba. On Friday, Carr's shorthanded goal was the game-winner as the Admirals earned a 3-1 decision in San Antonio. And on Sunday, Carr notched an assist in regulation before scoring the only goal of the shootout to give Milwaukee a 4-3 win over the Rampage.

Coming off a season in which he earned the Les Cunningham Award as the AHL's most valuable player and also reached the Calder Cup Finals, Carr began the 2019-20 campaign in Nashville, skating in three NHL games, before joining Milwaukee and registering five goals and five assists in 10 AHL contests. The sixth-year pro from Sherwood Park, Alta., has skated in 201 regular-season games in the AHL with Milwaukee, Chicago, Laval, St. John's and Hamilton, totaling 86 goals and 85 assists for 171 points. Carr, who signed as a free agent with the Predators on July 1, 2019, has also amassed 15 goals and 20 assists in 103 career NHL outings with Nashville, Vegas and Montreal.

In recognition of being named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week, Carr will be presented with an etched crystal award prior to an upcoming Admirals home game.

Carr and the Admirals return to action on Wednesday night when they play host to the Chicago Wolves at 7 pm at Panther Arena.

