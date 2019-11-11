Iowa Wild Releases Defenseman Turner Ottenbreit from PTO
November 11, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild General Manager Tom Kurvers announced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club has released defenseman Turner Ottenbreit from his professional try-out agreement.
Ottenbreit, 22 (7/9/97), appeared in six games for the Wild, amassing 17 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-3, 192-pound native of Yorkton, SK, played in two games for the Allen Americans of the ECHL this season ahead of signing his PTO, scoring one goal. In his ECHL career, Ottenbreit has registered 24 points (12g, 12a) in 60 games with the Americans and Utah Grizzlies and one point (a goal) in 10 AHL games with the Wild and San Antonio Rampage.
Before starting his professional career, Ottenbreit spent five seasons in the WHL, playing for the Seattle Thunderbirds and the Saskatoon Blades. He recorded 108 points (24g, 84a) and 338 penalty minutes in 284 games split between the two teams. He won a WHL championship with Seattle in 2016-17 and was named captain of the team the following season.
The Iowa Wild 2019-20 regular season is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center and runs from October through April. For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 11, 2019
- Texas Drops 4-1 Decision to Manitoba in Road Trip Opener - Texas Stars
- Amerks Weekly - Rochester Americans
- Post Game Notes: Stars 1 at Moose 4 - Texas Stars
- Heat End Gulls' Streak - San Diego Gulls
- Phillips, Philp Help Heat Soar Past Gulls, 6-3 - Stockton Heat
- Gibson earns second shutout in last three appearances; Durandeau and Holmstrom each score in win - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Comets Come up Short against Crunch - Utica Comets
- P-Bruins Fall to Bridgeport Sound Tigers, 2-0 - Providence Bruins
- Crunch Defeat Comets, 3-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Iowa Wild Releases Defenseman Turner Ottenbreit from PTO - Iowa Wild
- O'Connor, Connauton Recalled by Colorado Avalanche - Colorado Eagles
- Monsters Sign Defenseman Jason Binkley to Pro Tryout Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Wolf Pack Weekly, November 11-17 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Guhle Recalled by Anaheim, Benoit Joins Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Carr Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - Milwaukee Admirals
- Milwaukee's Daniel Carr Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Panthers Loan F Dominic Toninato to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Capitals Assign Tyler Lewington and Travis Boyd to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Heat Look to Cool Upstart Gulls in Monday Matinee - Stockton Heat
- Detroit Recalls Givani Smith - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Dallas Stars Reassign Defenseman Gavin Bayreuther - Texas Stars
- Amerks Recall Aquin from Cincinnati - Rochester Americans
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Alex Volkov to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Monsters Weekly Storylines - Cleveland Monsters
- Manitoba Moose Weekly: November 11 - Manitoba Moose
- Gulls Continue to Rule November - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda Downed 3-1 by Red-Hot Gulls - San Jose Barracuda
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.