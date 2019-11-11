Iowa Wild Releases Defenseman Turner Ottenbreit from PTO

DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild General Manager Tom Kurvers announced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club has released defenseman Turner Ottenbreit from his professional try-out agreement.

Ottenbreit, 22 (7/9/97), appeared in six games for the Wild, amassing 17 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-3, 192-pound native of Yorkton, SK, played in two games for the Allen Americans of the ECHL this season ahead of signing his PTO, scoring one goal. In his ECHL career, Ottenbreit has registered 24 points (12g, 12a) in 60 games with the Americans and Utah Grizzlies and one point (a goal) in 10 AHL games with the Wild and San Antonio Rampage.

Before starting his professional career, Ottenbreit spent five seasons in the WHL, playing for the Seattle Thunderbirds and the Saskatoon Blades. He recorded 108 points (24g, 84a) and 338 penalty minutes in 284 games split between the two teams. He won a WHL championship with Seattle in 2016-17 and was named captain of the team the following season.

