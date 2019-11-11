Guhle Recalled by Anaheim, Benoit Joins Gulls
November 11, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled defenseman Brendan Guhle from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, the Ducks reassigned defenseman Simon Benoit to San Diego.
Guhle, 22 (7/29/97), has appeared in seven games with Anaheim this season, collecting 0-3=3 points with a +3 rating. Assigned to San Diego on Oct. 29, the 6-2, 197-pound defenseman posted 1-3=4 points with a +2 rating in four games with the Gulls.
Benoit, 21 (9/19/98), has collected 3-15=18 points with a +14 rating and 40 penalty minutes (PIM) in 74 career AHL games with San Diego. He has also appeared in 16 career Calder Cup Playoff games with the Gulls, earning 0-3=3 points and six PIM. Benoit has earned 1-1=2 points with seven PIM with the Gulls this season.
