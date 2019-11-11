Manitoba Moose Weekly: November 11

WEEK IN REVIEW

Wednesday, November 6: Manitoba 4 at Milwaukee 6

The Moose fell to the Milwaukee Admirals on Wednesday morning with a final score of 6-4. The clubs exchanged one more goal each in the first frame with an added goal for the Moose from Cole Maier and a goal posted by Cole Schneider for the Admirals making the score tied at 2-2 heading into the second. C.J. Suess added a shorthanded goal for Manitoba however the Admirals three goals to close the second a tally from Yakov Trenin and two from Daniel Carr. Early in the third period, the Admirals added to their lead with a goal from Colin Blackwell making the score 6-3. Sami Niku added another goal for Manitoba which brought the Moose within two however Milwaukee held on to the game with a final score of 6-4.

Friday, November 8: Manitoba 4 at Rockford 0

Manitoba defeated the Rockford IceHogs in a 4-0 decision on Friday night. The Moose were the first team on the board with a goal from Michael Spacek assisted by Skyler McKenzie and Sami Niku midway through the first period. Early in the second frame, Luke Green scored his first goal of the season on the power play assisted by Jansen Harkins and Cameron Schilling. 10 minutes later, the man advantage proved successful again for the Moose as C.J. Suess capitalized on a beautiful pass from Spacek giving the Moose the 3-0 lead. Just two minutes into the third period, Andrei Chibisov chased the puck down and found Griffith in front of the net who improved the Moose lead to 4-0. Mikhail Berdin collected his first shutout of the season collecting 41 saves in the Moose 4-0 victory.

Saturday, November 9: Manitoba 3 at Chicago 0

The Moose claimed the 3-0 victory against the Chicago Wolves at Allstate Arena on Saturday night. With five minutes remaining in the first period, Emile Poirier gave the Moose the 1-0 advantage as he posted his first of the season assisted by Michel Spacek and JC Lipon. The Wolves saw their best scoring chance of the second frame from a shorthanded two-on-one opportunity however Jake Leschyshyn's shot deflected off the post and out. With only 1:40 remaining in the third, Andrei Chibisov scored on a rocket of a shot that got passed an unsuspecting Dansk making the score 2-0 for the Moose. Only 40 seconds later, Lipon capitalized on Chicago's empty net and solidified Manitoba's 3-0 victory. Mikhail Berdin earned his second shutout in consecutive nights of action as he collected 26 saves in the Moose victory. Mikhail Berdin is the first in a Moose sweater to post a shutout in back-to-back matchups.

UPCOMING GAMES

vs Texas Stars* Monday, Nov. 11 4 p.m. CT

vs Texas Stars** Wednesday, Nov. 13 7 p.m. CT

vs San Antonio** Friday, Nov. 15 7 p.m. CT

vs San Antonio* Sunday, Nov. 17 2 p.m. CT

*Broadcast on moosehockey.com

**Broadcast on TSN 1290 and moosehockey.com

The Moose return to Winnipeg for a four-game home stand to take on the Texas Stars and the San Antonio Rampage in back-to-back matchups. For today's

Remembrance Day game, the Moose will wear military-themed jerseys which will be auctioned in support of Soldier On. Puck drop is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT. Friday's game against San Antonio features a Moose 20th season baseball cap giveaway for the first 3,000 fans in the building. Tickets can be purchased at moosehockey.com/tickets.

MOOSE LEADERS

# PLAYER GP G A PTS PIM +/-

26 Jansen Harkins 13 3 11 14 12 5

17 Seth Griffith 13 7 6 13 6 5

8 Sami Niku 8 3 6 9 4 -1

5 Cameron Schilling 13 4 4 8 4 5

48 Andrei Chibisov 12 2 5 7 18 -1

# GOALIE RECORD GAA SV% SO

40 Mikhail Berdin 5-6-0-0 2.93 .908 2

35 Griffen Outhouse 0-0-0-0 3.32 .833 0

MOOSE NOTES

One for the Books

Moose netminder Mikhail Berdin collected a shutout in back-to-back matchups on Friday and Saturday. In Friday's game against the Rockford IceHogs, Berdin saved all of the 41 shots he faced. In Saturday's victory against the Chicago Wolves he made 26 saves. Berdin's two-game shutout streak currently finds him tied with the current all-time Moose record. Connor Hellebuyck most recently posted a two-game streak that lasted from Feb. 7/15 to Feb.10/15. Mikhail Berdin is the first goaltender in Moose history to post two shutouts on consecutive days. There has only been one other occurrence in Moose history where a shutout has been recorded in back-to-back matchups dating back to April 6 and 7, 2007. Drew MacIntyre collected the 3-0 shutout on Apr. 6 while Dov Grumet-Morris posted the 2-0 shutout the night after.

New Month, New Moose

After starting the season with a 1-7-0-0 record in October, the Moose have now won four of their past five games to start November. The run brings their record on the campaign to 5-8-0-0. The Moose are averaging 4.6 goals per game in November, having scored 23 times in the first five games. In October the Moose power play cashed in just 3.6 per cent (1/28) of the time, while in November, the team is firing at 46.7 per cent (7/15). Forward Jansen Harkins (1-10-11) and defenceman Sami Niku (3-4-7) have both recorded points in all five games this month.

Gettin' Chibby With It

Forward Andrei Chibisov rolls into this week on a four-game point streak. The Prokopyevsk, Russia native has five points (1G, 4A) in that span to bring his total to seven points (2G, 5A) in 12 games this season. This past weekend Chibisov recorded seven shots on goal in two games, and has nine shots during his point streak. Chibisov is in his first season playing in North America following five seasons and 220 games in the KHL.

Recipe for Success

The Moose are 4-2-0-0 when scoring the first goal of the contest. That record represents all but one of Manitoba's victories on the campaign. The lone Moose win when not scoring the first goal came on Nov. 2 when they battled back from 1-0 and 2-1 deficits against Grand Rapids before winning 5-3. Manitoba is also 4-0-0-0 when leading after one period and 5-0-0-0 when leading after 40 minutes.

Who's Trending?

Emile Poirier scored his first of the season on Saturday against the Chicago Wolves. Poirier's tally was the 50th goal of his AHL career. The goal turned out to be the eventual game-winner for the Moose in their 3-0 victory. The Montreal, Que. native collected eight points (3G, 5A) in 24 games for the Moose in the 2018-19 season.

