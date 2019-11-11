Heat Look to Cool Upstart Gulls in Monday Matinee

November 11, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





Monday, November 11, 2019

Arena: Stockton Arena | Stockton, California

Date: Monday, November 11

Time: 1:00 p.m. PST

Broadcast: Watch tonight's game on AHLTV or hear Stockton's radio call on Spreaker and iHeartRadio. Listeners in the Stockton area can hear the game on Fox Sports Radio 1280.

Join The Conversation: For live, in-game tweets, follow the Heat on Twitter. Join the conversation by replying to our updates or using the hashtag #STKvsSD.

Chase Chevrolet Big Moment of the Game Puck: Stay tuned on Twitter following the game for a chance to enter to win a puck signed by Alexander Yelesin with our Chase Chevrolet Big Moment of the Game selection!

TODAY

The Stockton Heat look to start a new point streak after seeing their seven-game run of success snapped at Tucson Saturday with the club's second regulation loss of the season. The Heat will play host to the San Diego Gulls Monday at Stockton Arena, a team that Stockton has already defeated twice this season - once at home and once on the road.

Stockton will face an upstart Gulls squad in the Monday matinee, a team that has won four-straight including a Sunday night tilt with the San Jose Barracuda.

GETTIN' SHILLY WITH IT

Defenseman Oliver Kylington flexed his muscle on the offensive end on Saturday, recording the first hat trick by a defenseman in Heat history. The blueliner had spent nearly all of last season and the start of this year with the Calgary Flames before being assigned to the Heat prior to the weekend contests at Tucson.

OMGAWDIN

Glenn Gawdin's second multi-point effort of the season helped spark Stockton's comeback effort on Saturday, the forward recording three points with a goal and two helpers in the just-too-short rally at the Tucson Convention Center. With his outburst, the sophomore forward has taken over as the team scoring leader with 13 points (4g,9a) on the year.

THE DUBE ABIDES

After starting the year a bit snake-bitten on the goal-scoring front, Dillon Dube has lit the lamp in back-to-back games and has a goal in three of the last five overall. The forward was collecting assists prior to netting his first goal of the campaign on October 25, and he enters today's game with nine points on the year.

POWER PLAY PUNCH

The Heat enter this week's action boasting the most dangerous power play in the AHL, fresh off a 4-for-7 performance against Tucson on Saturday to raise the season total to 15-for-51, 29.4-percent efficiency. Stockton ranks sixth on home ice, entering today's game at 23.8-percent on the season at 5-for-21.

GROUNDING THE GULLS

The Heat have had their way with San Diego in the young season, owning a 2-0 record with wins in both teams' respective home openers and owning a 10-4 aggregate score. Stockton has gotten the better of the special teams battle against the Gullls, going 2-for-6 on the power play and a perfect 7-for-7 on the penalty kill. Four different players have recorded four points for the Heat in the two contests.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.