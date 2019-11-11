Barracuda Downed 3-1 by Red-Hot Gulls

The San Jose Barracuda (4-6-0-1) went down 3-0 in the second period against the San Diego Gulls (4-6-0-0) (Anaheim Ducks) on Sunday evening and could not recover, eventually falling 3-1 inside of SAP Center at San Jose

PLAYER NOTES

Andrew Shortridge (1-3-0) took the loss for San Jose, allowing three goals on 25 shots

The loss was San Jose's fourth in a row and San Diego's fourth-straight win

Anthony Stolarz (4-4-0) earned his fourth consecutive win for San Diego, making 31 saves on 32 shots

Joachim Blichfeld (3) scored the lone Barracuda goal, his third goal in his last five games

Corey Tropp was the only Gull' with multiple points, registering two assists on the night.

SCORING BY PERIOD

1ST 2ND 3RD Final

San Diego 2 1 0 3

San Jose 0

1 0 1

OTHER KEY STATS

SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM

San Diego 25 0 4 8

San Jose 32 0 3 6

