Barracuda Downed 3-1 by Red-Hot Gulls
November 11, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
The San Jose Barracuda (4-6-0-1) went down 3-0 in the second period against the San Diego Gulls (4-6-0-0) (Anaheim Ducks) on Sunday evening and could not recover, eventually falling 3-1 inside of SAP Center at San Jose
PLAYER NOTES
Andrew Shortridge (1-3-0) took the loss for San Jose, allowing three goals on 25 shots
The loss was San Jose's fourth in a row and San Diego's fourth-straight win
Anthony Stolarz (4-4-0) earned his fourth consecutive win for San Diego, making 31 saves on 32 shots
Joachim Blichfeld (3) scored the lone Barracuda goal, his third goal in his last five games
Corey Tropp was the only Gull' with multiple points, registering two assists on the night.
SCORING BY PERIOD
1ST 2ND 3RD Final
San Diego 2 1 0 3
San Jose 0
1 0 1
OTHER KEY STATS
SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM
San Diego 25 0 4 8
San Jose 32 0 3 6
