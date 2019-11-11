Monsters Sign Defenseman Jason Binkley to Pro Tryout Contract

November 11, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters announced Monday that the team signed defenseman Jason Binkley to a professional tryout (PTO) contract. A 5'9", 196 lb. right-shooting native of Powell, OH, Binkley, 27, posted 1-6-7 with a +7 rating in ten appearances for the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets this season. In 247 career ECHL appearances for the South Carolina Stingrays, Utah Grizzlies, Cincinnati Cyclones and Fort Wayne spanning parts of six seasons from 2015-2019, Binkley contributed 25-92-117 with 139 penalty minutes and a +46 rating.

Prior to his professional career, Binkley notched 8-60-68 with 143 penalty minutes and a +20 rating in 156 appearances spanning four NCAA seasons at Ferris State University from 2011-15. Binkley also tallied 4-10-14 with 51 penalty minutes and a -25 rating in 56 appearances for the USHL's Tri-City Storm during the 2010-11 campaign.

