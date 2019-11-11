Dallas Stars Reassign Defenseman Gavin Bayreuther
November 11, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has reassigned defenseman Gavin Bayreuther to the Texas Stars.
Bayreuther, 25, made his NHL debut in 2018-19, registering five points (2-3=5) in 19 regular-season games with the Dallas Stars. In 11 games this season with Texas, he shares sixth on the club and ranks second among team blueliners with five points (1-4=5).
The 6-foot-1, 195-pound native of Canaan, N.H. was originally undrafted and signed by Dallas as a free agent on March 15, 2017.
Bayreuther joins the Stars north of the border tonight as they face the Manitoba Moose. The team will face the Manitoba Moose and Toronto Marlies across a four-game road trip. Puck drop tonight from Bell MTS Place is at 4 p.m.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2019-20 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
Images from this story
|
Texas Stars defenseman Gavin Bayreuther
(Taylor Sammarco)
