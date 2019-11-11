Comets Come up Short against Crunch

November 11, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release





Utica, N.Y. - A late rally from the Comets was too little too late as two first period goals were too much to overcome in a 3-1 loss to the Syracuse Crunch Monday afternoon at the Adirindack Bank Center. Nikolay Goldobin scored the lone goal for the Comets. Michael DiPietro stopped 22 shots in the loss.

Boris Katchouk struck first for Syracuse on a slap shot from outside of the blue line that handcuffed DiPietro at the 12:44 mark of the first period. Chris Mueller doubled the lead with a power play goal with 0.3 seconds remaining in the opening frame.

The Comets outshot the Crunch 7-4 in the middle frame but neither team was able to find the back of the net and the Comets trailed 2-0 after 40 minutes of play.

Utica could not generate any offense in the third period until Goldobin scored on the power play with 2:54 to go in regulation. Zack MacEwen and Brogan Rafferty had the assists. Katchouk hit the empty net late to secure the win.

The Comets return to action Friday night in a rematch against the Crunch. Puck drop in Syracuse is at 7 p.m. The game can be heard on 94.9 KROCK and viewed on AHL TV.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.