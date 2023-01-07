Moose Reassign Forward Joseph Nardi

January 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team reassigned forward Joseph Nardi to the ECHL's Toledo Walleye.

Joseph Nardi

Forward

Born June 1, 1997 -- Edmonton, Alta.

Height 5.10 -- Weight 179 -- Shoots L

Nardi, 25, appeared in one contest with the Moose, scoring a goal in his AHL debut on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Nardi has suited up in 27 games for Toledo this season and tallied 19 points (3G, 16A) through those contests. Prior to turning pro, the Edmonton, Alta. product totalled 113 points (41G, 72A) in 170 NCAA games at Northern Michigan University.

Manitoba continues its road trip with a contest against the Belleville Senators at CAA Arena tonight. Puck drop is slated for 6:05 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on 680 CJOB, CJOB.com/sports, the new Winnipeg Jets App, and AHLTV.

Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.