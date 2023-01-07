Mermis Scores Overtime Winner, Wild Beat IceHogs 2-1
January 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild and Rockford IceHogs went to overtime for a fourth time in five meetings Saturday evening, with the Wild taking a 2-1 victory at Wells Fargo Arena. Dakota Mermis scored the game-winner for Iowa, while Nic Petan and Marco Rossi both had two-point games.
The Wild opened the scoring at 2:51 of the first period on the power play. Petan and Joe Hicketts combined to set Rossi up in the left circle, who fired a shot through a screen to beat Mitchell Weeks (22 saves) for his fifth goal of the season.
Rockford equalized the score on the man advantage when Luke Philp tipped a shot toward the goal and Mike Hardman swept it under Jesper Wallstedt (20 saves) at 13:48 of the first period.
The teams headed into the first intermission with six shots apiece and the score tied at 1-1.
The goaltenders kept the middle frame scoreless, with Wallstedt stopping 11 shots and Weeks turning aside five. Rossi nearly added another tally two minutes into the second when he received a feed from Hicketts though the slot, but his shot was kicked away by Weeks.
After 40 minutes of play, the score was still knotted at 1-1 and the IceHogs led the shot count 15-11.
Iowa killed off a series of penalties to build momentum going into the third period. The Wild peppered Wells with shots throughout the third but could not find the back of the net and headed to overtime still tied at 1-1.
Mermis scored the game-winning goal 34 seconds into overtime. Petan fed a pass to Mermis between the circles for a wrister over Weeks to seal the Wild victory 3-2. Rossi picked up his second point of the game with a secondary assist on the play.
Iowa outshot Rockford 24-21. The Wild scored on their only power play while the IceHogs went 1-for-3 with the man advantage.
The Wild and the IceHogs meet again at Wells Fargo Arena on Sunday, Jan. 8 at 3:00 pm.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 7, 2023
- Griffins Pick Up Point In Shootout Loss To Texas - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Monsters Fall Short in 4-1 Loss to Wolves - Cleveland Monsters
- Hogs Grab Road Point, Fall to Wild in OT - Rockford IceHogs
- Lagesson Scores Teddy Bear Toss Goal, Wolves Top Monsters 4-1 - Chicago Wolves
- Mermis Scores Overtime Winner, Wild Beat IceHogs 2-1 - Iowa Wild
- Kristian Reichel Tallies Only Goal For Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Milwaukee Downs San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Bardreau Scores Twice, Terry And Dufour Extend Streaks In Saturday Loss - Bridgeport Islanders
- Crunch Edged by Amerks, 4-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Stranges' Shootout Winner Sends Stars Past Griffins - Texas Stars
- Lyon Shines, Morrison Nets Late Winner as Checkers Beat Bears - Charlotte Checkers
- Bears Open 2023 with 3-1 Loss to Checkers - Hershey Bears
- T-Birds Stymied by Schmid, Comets in 2-1 Loss - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Penguins' Comeback Capped by Nylander's OT Winner - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Brazeau's Three-Point Night Powers P-Bruins Past Islanders - Providence Bruins
- Gurson Overtime Winner Ignites Pandemonium in Utica - Utica Comets
- Penguins' Comeback Capped by Nylander's OT Winner - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolf Pack Lose 4-3 to Penguins in Overtime - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wolf Pack Lose 4-3 to Penguins in Overtime - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Toronto Marlies Close Out Weekend With Battle Against Laval Rocket - Toronto Marlies
- Phantoms Earn Standings Point at Toronto - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Blues Recall D Tyler Tucker - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wranglers Open Second Bowl Seating for Sunday's Game - Calgary Wranglers
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, January 7 at Syracuse - Rochester Americans
- Aliaksei Protas Loaned to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Moose Reassign Forward Joseph Nardi - Manitoba Moose
- Game #32 - Eagles at Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wolf Pack March into Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to Battle Penguins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Rockford IceHogs - Iowa Wild
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Bruins on Military Appreciation Night - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Checkers, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Toronto Marlies Host Lehigh Valley in First Matchup of the Season - Toronto Marlies
- Update on Filip Hallander - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- IceHogs Hit the Road for Weekend with the Wild - Rockford IceHogs
- Roadrunners Open 2023 With One-Goal Loss to Colorado Eagles - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Down Reign, 4-2 - Ontario Reign
- Barracuda's Big Third Soaks Reign, 4-2 - San Jose Barracuda
- Di Giuseppe Grabs Late Winner, Kupsky Picks Up First Win in 4-3 Henderson Victory - Abbotsford Canucks
- Silver Knights Defeated by Canucks, 4-3, on Road - Henderson Silver Knights
- Ads Drop First Game of 2023 - Milwaukee Admirals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.